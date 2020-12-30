Bachelor Nation is used to seeing dramatic breakups, but now fans of the dating franchise are bracing themselves for what could be the biggest one of all. While contestants come and go throughout the years, The Bachelor's host, Chris Harrison, has been the only constant in the reality show's nearly 20-year tenure, but a new rumor could mean fans will no longer see his familiar face each week. So, is Chris Harrison retiring from Bachelor hosting? Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harrison and ABC to comment on the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Harrison has hosted The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the franchise's various other spinoff projects ever since the tentpole series premiered back in 2002. For nearly 20 years, Harrison has guided young lovers through the dramatic reality TV process and conducted each rose ceremony week after week. But rumors are now swirling that Harrison could be leaving the roses in the past.

The speculation arose from a Page Six report claiming Harrison is planning to make a big move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas — a long way away from where the dating series usually tapes. Fans had already been a little suspicious of Harrison's commitment to the franchise after he missed out on two weeks of his hosting duties during 2020's Bachelorette season, when he took his son Joshua to college in Texas. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher filled in for Harrison so he had enough time to quarantine after his trip down South.

Harrison is originally from Dallas, Texas, so it makes sense he may want to spend more time in his home state. But that doesn't necessarily mean he will retire from The Bachelor for good. On Dec. 29, TMZ confirmed Page Six's report that Harrison is moving to Austin with his girlfriend Lauren Zima, but the publication squashed the rumors of Harrison leaving the show, reporting that the host would commute in order to continue fulfilling his hosting duties.

Since neither Harrison nor ABC has said anything on the record about these rumors, it is all still up in the air whether the franchise could get a new host or not, but it sounds like Harrison will likely remain Bachelor Nation's head honcho for years to come.