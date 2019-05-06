Throughout the run of Game of Thrones, Brienne of Tarth has been shown to be one of the most formidable warriors in Westeros, but a moment in the most recent episode has fans wondering whether her future will take an unexpected turn. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4. After seasons and seasons of flirting, Brienne and Jaime Lannister finally acted on their romantic feelings, but now fans are left to wonder is Brienne pregnant. Let's break down how this moment could hugely change Brienne and Jaime's future.

After the war and bloodshed of last week's Battle of Winterfell, viewers got a nice surprise with a bit of partying at the beginning of this Sunday's new episode. To celebrate their big victory, everyone in Winterfell took a moment to chug some win and play some party games. We get to see Brienne, Jaime, Tyrion, and Podrick joke around and get drunk playing a drinking game where you have to guess facts about one another. But the revelry takes a turn when Tyrion guesses that Brienne is a virgin, and she storms off leaving both of her suitors — Jaime and Tormund — to try to come up with game plans.

And Jaime is the one who makes the move to take his relationship with Brienne to the next level. He follows her to her room with some more wine, and the two start undressing and release all that sexual tension that has been building up between them for so long now.

HBO

But since we all know that anything can happen in Game of Thrones, some fans are wondering if this hook-up that we have all waited so long for may come with an unforeseen repercussion. What if Brienne winds up getting pregnant from with Jaime's baby? It would certainly be a hugely dramatic twist and a very complicated one as well, considering how Sunday night's episode ended.

In the final moments of the latest episode, Jaime finds out that Daenerys' army is intent on killing his sister Cersei, and he breaks Brienne's heart by trying to sneak out at night to run back to his sister/lover rather than stay with Brienne. Brienne catches Jaime packing up a horse about to leave her without a goodbye, and she is reduced to tears, begging him to stay rather than choose his sister yet again. But Jaime responds that he is not a good person, and that means he belongs with Cersei. He rides off leaving Brienne crying alone in Winterfell.

HBO

This moment would be all the more heartbreaking if Brienne were to discover she is pregnant in one of these final two episodes. Jaime's goodbye made it very clear that he will always choose Cersei over anyone else, which would leave Brienne alone with a constant reminder of the man she fell for who did not fall as hard for her.

