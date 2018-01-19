Is Allison Miguel’s Daughter On ‘This Is Us’? Isabel Oliver Marcus Weighs In – EXCLUSIVE
On this past episode of This Is Us, the final puzzle piece fell into place. Since the premiere of Season 2, the show has been building towards the fateful night in 1997 when Jack died. That night there were three things that had currently happened: Kate had a dog. Kevin had a cast on his leg and Randall had...a girlfriend?! You bet he did. This week fan finally met Allison, played by Isabel Oliver Marcus. And she has some thoughts on the fan theories about her. Such as: "Is Allison Miguel’s daughter on This Is Us?"
When Elite Daily had the chance to speak Marcus after the episode aired, she laughed at the idea in delight. After all, turning out to be Miguel's daughter could mean her part would last a good long while.
Not that we've seen the last of Marcus' character Allison after this week. According to her, the character is going to be turning up for a few episodes in a row over the next month. Says Marcus: "She gets to be part of the Pearsons’ life for several more weeks of episodes."
The 17-year-old actress said landing the role on This is Us was a "whirlwind."
Not only did her life change in the space of a week, but she was then dropped into shooting *that* scene from the premiere, after Jack had passed away and the family is gathered at Miguel's.
Speaking of Jack's death, there's a lot of speculation that now the pieces are in place (and the smoke alarm batteries are not) that his final day could be any time now. Asked about that, Macus could only say "Jack’s death is coming up really, really soon. Like really soon."
But fans shouldn't be worried about how it goes down.
Of course, the question is, after going through such a deep emotional trauma with her boyfriend, will that draw them closer together? Or will they breakup? Marcus doesn't know her character's fate beyond the next few episodes though.
At least fans will get to enjoy her arc over the next few weeks. And perhaps make sure we put tissues (and a nine-volt battery for the smoke alarm) on the grocery list ahead of Tuesday.