Addison Rae Easterling has been living her best life after becoming TikTok famous. The Louisiana native attended New York Fashion Week in February 2020 and danced with the Chicago Bulls mascot during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Between creating TikTok videos and attending A-list events, I wonder if Easterling has time to date? Is Addison Rae Easterling single? Well, here's what I know.

In January 2020, Easterling was rumored to be dating TikTok star and fellow Hype House member Bryce Hall after creating a series of TikToks that gave off major couple-y vibes. At that time, the timeline of their rumored relationship was unclear. On Jan. 30, Easterling and Hall decided to set the record straight on their relationship status.

Hall tweeted, "addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore... btw, neither of us are punching the air."

"Y’all theres no problems between me and Bryce, we’re gonna stay friends and this was all mutual. please respect our choices. all love," Easterling tweeted to her followers.

On Feb. 21, Easterling spoke with Entertainment Tonight at length about her mysterious history with Bryce Hall, saying, "We are just friends. We actually met in October and we started hanging out a lot ... Once I moved here [in December 2019], we started hanging out a lot and got super close. We were really, really, really good friends."

When asked if they officially dated at one point, she replied, "No. We were talking, on and off ... kinda just trying to figure things out ... But things happened and we decided we were better off as friends for right now."

So if Hall isn't that special someone in Easterling's life, who is? Well, no one. Easterling admitted she isn't looking to jump into a relationship with anyone. She actually prefers the single life.

"I do like being on my own," she shared. "I actually was in a really, really, really long relationship before any of this [TikTok fame] happened to me. I've learned a lot from that relationship. It was a big part of my life for about five years."

"I spent a lot of my time in relationships, now it's my time to grow and chase my dreams on my own. That's kind of what I'm doing," she finished.

Easterling hasn't spoken much on her dating life since then. But if one thing is for certain, it's that she's just fine with being single, and that sounds like a good relationship status to me.