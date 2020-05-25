The Parent Trap? Excellent. A Parent Trap reunion? As Annie James would say, even more excellent. On May 21, Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers shared an on-set throwback pic of her and the 1998 movie's star, Lindsay Lohan, on Instagram along with an intriguing caption. "I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun," she wrote. However, she was sure to add, "Not a sequel. Sorry!" Excited fans took to the comments section to share their theories, and the general consensus seems to be that a Parent Trap reunion or remake is coming our way. Lohan also shared a Daily Mail article about Meyer's cryptic announcement on Twitter, so whatever is happening, it seems like LiLo's onboard.

Meyers and Lohan aren't the only Parent Trap alums recently inspiring nostalgia in fans. Just about a week before Meyers made her announcement, actor Simon Kunz (who played the James family's butler, Martin) recreated Martin's iconic handshake with Annie James on TikTok, and yup, he's def still got it. Dennis Quaid (who played Annie and Hallie's dad, Nick Parker) also spoke about the movie during a May 10 appearance on The IMDb Show, calling Lohan "a savant" and gushing about her talent. So... does that mean Kunz and Quaid would also be down for a cast reunion?

Apparently, Lohan is also into the idea of revisiting another one of her legendary starring roles: Cady Heron in 2004's Mean Girls. Though nothing has been mentioned by either director Mark Waters or writer Tina Fey about the possibility of Mean Girls 2 or a Mean Girls reunion (sorry, guys), Lohan would love to make something happen. As the actor said during an April 14 appearance on Lights Out with David Spade, "I wanted to come back [to movies] with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters — that was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing."

Mean Girls 2 may be a pipe dream, but both Meyers and Lohan have made it clear that either a Parent Trap reunion or remake is imminent. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go refresh Nancy Meyer's IG until she finally drops more deets.