If you're constantly struggling to decide whether you're craving something savory or sweet, IHOP's new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken menu is here to make that decision a little easier with plenty of golden fried goodness. Whether you're looking to sample the best of both worlds with three tasty takes on your classic chicken and waffles, or ending your night with a zap of heat from some buffalo sauce-coated chicken strips sounds like it's in the cards, there's no shortage of mouthwatering options to choose from. The best part? These tasty new goodies are part of the company's all-day menu, so you can get your crispy fried chicken fix whenever the cravings hit.

In a press release shared on Monday, July 22, the flapjack connoisseurs announced that they were adding to their current menu with eight new options to choose from that are all more drool-inducing than the next. There's a good mix of both early morning and late night options all made from all-natural chicken breasts that have been coated with a signature seasoning blend and buttermilk breading, and you'll want to cancel any and all lunch and dinner plans, because they're currently available at participating IHOP locations nationwide.

As someone who's made almost a game out of sampling all the noteworthy chicken and waffles in my city, I was excited to see that IHOP is throwing two contenders into the mix. In addition to a classic chicken and waffles, which features four fried chicken strips paired with a Belgian waffle and your choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, or IHOP's special sauce, there's also a bacon and cheese-infused option that's bound to start your day off on the right foot (or rather, flavor).

According to the press release, the Crispy Chicken & Bacon Cheddar Waffles includes "a Belgian waffle griddled with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with two new Crispy Chicken breasts, crumbled hickory-smoked bacon, more cheese, and finished with a generous drizzle of sweet maple glaze," and TBH, I'm already drooling.

IHOP

While these waffles sound delicious, IHOP is the International House of Pancakes, and a new chicken menu wouldn't be complete without a flapjack-inspired take on the classic breakfast dish. Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, said in the press release:

Chicken and waffles have quickly become an all-day staple across America and IHOP now makes a really great version of them with our delicious new Crispy Buttermilk Chicken and our classic, fresh-made Belgian Waffle. But, since we are, after all, the International House of Pancakes, we just had to offer our own take on it with Crispy Chicken and Pancakes, made with our World Famous, Buttermilk pancakes and offered for the introductory price of just $6.99. Chicken and Waffles won’t know what hit them!

According to press materials, you'll be getting four buttermilk fried chicken strips paired with a stack of three buttermilk pancakes, which will again come with your choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, or IHOP sauce, but I wouldn't be surprised if you can just add some syrup in the side if you want to treat your tastebuds to some savory and sweet goodness. Again, this option is only $6.99 for a limited time, so you don't have to break the bank to keep those weekday scaries at bay.

In addition to these options, IHOP is also rolling out classic and boneless buffalo chicken strips and fries, as well as an original crispy chicken and spicy buffalo chicken sandwich which both come topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and IHOP sauce on a buttered and grilled Brioche bun, as well as your choice of side. If you're in the mood for some bacon and cheese notes, the original Crispy Chicken Sandwich also comes layered with white cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon.

IHOP

Last but not least, the Crispy Chicken Breakfast Combo sounds like a no-fail way to start your day or end your night with a crispy buttermilk chicken breast, two eggs cooked to order, four hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy hash browns, and two buttermilk pancakes. Gravy can also be added to tie the whole plate together.

In short, there are so many mouthwatering options to choose from, so I'd clear your schedule this week to spend some time testing out these golden fried choices. The best part is that you can get in on any of these eight offerings at any time of the day, so you don't have to wait until weekend brunch to treat your tastebuds to some fried chicken and pancake deliciousness.