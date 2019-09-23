With the countdown to Halloween growing shorter by the day, it's time to get in the proper mood for something spooky. Sometimes it just takes some festive food and decor to invoke your true holiday spirit, so head on over over to IHOP, which kicked off the Halloween celebration on Sept. 16. Their limited-edition menu inspired by The Addams Family is the best way for fans to experience the kooky family at the breakfast table. IHOP's Addams Family Menu for 2019 offers spooky breakfast items that are both sweet and savory treats.

In a Sept. 16 press release, IHOP unveiled the new Addams Family limited-edition menu, which is available from Sept. 16 through Nov. 3. IHOP created the menu in partnership with MGM. The film company's first-ever animated film of The Addams Family will hit the big screen in October, and the IHOP menu takes inspiration from the feature. "We wanted to take our most quintessential menu items, such as our Buttermilk pancakes, omelettes and milkshakes, and put a signature Addams Family twist on them. The menu items are so good it's scary," said Alisa Gmelich, Vice President of Marketing at IHOP, in the press release. By adding a "dreadfully delicious twist" on classic items, using webs of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and white icing, violet whipped topping, and more, the menu is sure to get you excited about the revival of The Adams Family as well as satisfy all your sweet and savory desires. Here's the new lineup of menu items:

Wednesday's Web-Cakes : Paying homage to Wednesday Addams from the films, the spooky Buttermilk pancakes cost approximately $9.79 and will certainly fill you up. The stack of pancakes is topped off with cupcake icing, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and violet whipped cream.

: Paying homage to Wednesday Addams from the films, the spooky Buttermilk pancakes cost approximately $9.79 and will certainly fill you up. The stack of pancakes is topped off with cupcake icing, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, and violet whipped cream. Gomez' Green Chili Omelette : The Green Chili Omelette costs approximately $15.49. It's the perfect option if you're more of a savory breakfast enthusiast, since the omelette is a combination of marinated pulled pork, Jack & cheddar cheese, fire-roasted peppers and onions, and green chile verde sauce topped with sour cream.

: The Green Chili Omelette costs approximately $15.49. It's the perfect option if you're more of a savory breakfast enthusiast, since the omelette is a combination of marinated pulled pork, Jack & cheddar cheese, fire-roasted peppers and onions, and green chile verde sauce topped with sour cream. Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake : Halloween is the perfect time for those with a sweet tooth to indulge in decadent delights. The haunted house-made Hershey's chocolate ice cream shake looks like it won't disappoint. Topped with violet whipped topping, the shake costs approximately $6.49.

: Halloween is the perfect time for those with a sweet tooth to indulge in decadent delights. The haunted house-made Hershey's chocolate ice cream shake looks like it won't disappoint. Topped with violet whipped topping, the shake costs approximately $6.49. Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate : As fall progresses and the weather cools down, you'll want to warm up with the perfect cup of hot chocolate. This toasted marshmallow hot chocolate beverage will undoubtedly heat things up. It costs approximately $3.99 and is topped with violet whipped topping and Hershey's Chocolate Syrup.

: As fall progresses and the weather cools down, you'll want to warm up with the perfect cup of hot chocolate. This toasted marshmallow hot chocolate beverage will undoubtedly heat things up. It costs approximately $3.99 and is topped with violet whipped topping and Hershey's Chocolate Syrup. Kooky Kids Combo: The little ones will get a kick out of the Kooky Kids Combo, which gives kids a balance of sweet and savory offerings on their plate. The fun-sized meal comes with one Wednesday Web-Cake, scrambled eggs, one bacon strips, and one pork sausage link. It costs approximately $7.69.

Even though Halloween is a holiday for all ages, IHOP is offering a special deal where kids 12 and under receive a free entree from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entree. The offer is valid every day from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Sept. 16 through Nov. 3.

Enjoying the new menu with friends and family at IHOP is the perfect way to prepare for the new Addams Family film. The movie hits theaters on Oct. 11, and fan anticipation is unreal since the last time the kooky family hit the big screen was for 1993's Addams Family Values. Original followers of the iconic Addams Family films are surely in for a treat because the animated film looks promising. There's a star-studded voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Holfhard as Pugsley, and Allison Janney as Margeaux Needler.

The Addams Family menu at IHOP looks terrifyingly tasty, so get on over to your local restaurant through Nov. 3 to get the full family experience.