I recently learned that one of my adult friends was still a virgin. My first reaction was surprise because I remember how much pressure there was to lose your virginity in my teens — and then I was honestly impressed. Not because I thought it was some sort of moralistic victory for her to have never had sex, but because she had confidently made the choice based on what was best for her despite all the (crushing) social pressure to make a different one. But mostly, it was just really no big deal; the subject changed and we moved on going about the business of being friends just like before.

However, that was my experience with that conversation, but it may very well have been hard for her to share that with me. It could be something she choose to keep private before because nervous about it. While I can’t say for sure exactly what was in her heart and mind that that moment, I do know one thing for sure: If it was something she was worried about, she needn't have been, because there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of if you're are still a virgin. That's not just me saying so. I reached out to the experts for their take on if there is anything to be worried or ashamed about having not had sex yet and here's what they had to say.

It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Giphy Whether you’ve decided to have sex in your teens or wait until you’re well into adulthood (or never!), that should be a choice that you feel totally empowered to make without judgment. Which is why when I asked licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson if not having sex yet was something to worry about, her response was clear. “Not at all,” she tells Elite Daily. “No one should be ashamed of respecting themselves and putting what they need ahead of keeping up with what other people are doing or FOMO. No one can love you if you don't love you first!,” says Richardson. Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, licensed clinical psychotherapist and founder of Love Victory, agrees. “Is there something wrong with you if you are over 21 and haven't had sex yet? The quick answer is: No. The longer answer is: Still no," Dr. Wish tells Elite Daily.

Your virginity does not define you. Giphy People are complex, and while our sexuality is an important part of who we are, it’s important to remember that it is only a part. “You are many things, you probably have many different skills, accomplishments, interests, and contributions to society, family, and friends. None of these pluses has anything to do with whether you've had sex or not,” says Dr. Wish. The same thing goes for when and if you do decide to have sex — that decision is not going to be who you are either. ”One thing should not define a person,” says Richardson. “Virginity should not define you just as your job should not define you. You are are the sum of your parts. If you feel good about you, you don't have to give anyone the power to make you feel badly about your choices.”