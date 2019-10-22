Does it seem like everyday life is getting busier and busier? Like your social life is dwindling while your responsibilities grow? First of all, same. Sometimes, it can feel like juggling your career, obligations, and a social life is almost impossible. And dating? Forget about it. You're definitely too busy to date. But does it have to be that way? Do you need to say goodbye to romance because your life is full?

I have good news for you: The answer to that is no. "You do not need to sacrifice your love life if you're busy," Erica Gordon, millennial dating expert, founder of The Babe Report, and author of Aren't You Glad You Read This? assures Elite Daily. "The truth is that, if you date the right type person, it can work out even if you're extremely busy." Whew, that's a relief. But what does that actually mean? "The right person will encourage you to hustle, and won't come down on you for not being available enough. A very secure person with the ability to trust will be able to trust in your relationship even if you don't have a ton of time for them," explains Gordon. Great, that totally makes sense. The only problem is, how do you even meet someone like that when you're pressed for time? Here is how the experts say you can still meet someone when your life is overloaded.

Be Open To Meeting Someone Everywhere You Go. Anatolly Cherkas/Shutterstock If you simply don't have time that can be carved out specifically for meeting someone, then try multitasking in your everyday life. That's what Lisa Concepcion, certified dating and relationship expert and founder of LoveQuest Coaching, tells Elite Daily. “These days, people think that the only place they can meet people is on a Friday or Saturday between 8 p.m. and midnight. This is a limiting belief that leads people into isolation. They feel pressured to go out and like a loser when they opt to stay in. They get the FOMO,” says Concepcion. “The answer, shift the mindset to being open to the possibility of meeting someone everywhere you go.”

Having The Right Energy Attracts People To You. The key to meeting people is to have open energy, Concepcion says. “If you're on line at the bank looking at your phone, you're in a closed energy. If you're talking to the person in front of you, showing them a picture of your dog and seeing theirs and having a nice neighborly conversation, your energy is open. It sends the message to the universe. ‘I like people. I am open to meeting great people,’” she explains. “Go where you feel called to go. Remove any attachment to the outcome of meeting someone and live a great life. Then you'll be a magnet for meeting people.”

Be Selective Of Who Gets Your Time. If your time is at a premium, treat it that way, as Stef Safran, matchmaker and founder of Stef And The City, tells Elite Daily. “Sometimes it's best not to make dating a numbers game! Do better screening of your potential dates before going out with them; There's no reason not to talk on the phone or to make sure that you are comfortable with the type of date you are going on,” she suggests. It's also a good idea, if you don't have a lot of free time to spare, to plan shorter dates. Being honest about your needs isn’t just a way to help balance your personal life, but also helps you have better outcomes with the dates you go on, says Safran. “Recognizing your needs is important so that you are at your best when you make that first impression,” she advises.