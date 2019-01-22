If You're Cheap, You'll Love These 47 Sick Finds On Amazon

When I can find a really cool, useful gadget that's also inexpensive AF, I feel like I've won the lottery. As a result, my eyes — and my wallet — are always open for a great buy, and if you're cheap, you'll love these 48 sick finds on Amazon, because that's the name of the game with everything here.

I come by my love of a deal honestly: My elderly mother, who moved in with me a couple of years ago after a stroke, is a penny-pincher from way, way back. Now, of course I love my mom dearly, but let me just say this: You may think you're cheap, but if you look in the dictionary under the word "thrifty," you'll see a picture of my mom. There's a difference between my mom's style and what you'll find in the list below, however. Not only does she ask me in a slightly passive-aggressive manner, every time we go through the drive-through, "Did you tell them it's a senior order?" but in fact, she saves toast that doesn't get eaten at breakfast because she doesn't want it to go to waste. I think you'll agree...that's just sad.

The items you'll find on this list, on the other hand, are both cheap and ultra-functional — in some cases, even life-changing. You may just order the whole lot of them and blow your credit limit, but hey, I won't tell your mother. Or mine.

1 The Peel-Off Masque That Boosts Collagen And Leaves You Glowing For Less Alana Mitchell Clear Collagen Peel-Off Masque $10 Amazon See on Amazon Boost skin's natural radiance with this mask that provides a quick and easy-to-use shot of hydrolyzed collagen for a visage that's revitalized in just 15 minutes. Organic and paraben- and cruelty-free, it features an innovative delivery system with a capsule of collagen that gets burst to mix into the liquid below to create the finished formula. Apply, leave on until fully dry, then peel off for a refreshed complexion.

2 A Drain Cover That's A Ray Of Hope In The Battle To Protect Drains Hongxin Sink Filter $2 Amazon See on Amazon Shaped like a stingray, this drain protector is crafted from soft and environmentally-safe materials and features both holes and fine mesh to prevent all types of objectionable materials from getting where they're not wanted. From hair to food residue that sneaks over to the side without the disposal, this gadget will ensure that drains in any room in the house remain debris-free, while staying out of the way when not in use.

3 This Brush Features 100 Percent Natural Bristles To Stimulate Circulation For Glowing Skin BarSF Dry Body Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon Give body brushing a try inexpensively with this brush that features 100 percent natural bristles coupled with a polished wood handle and linen strap. This ancient technique is great for stimulating circulation and lymphatic drainage. Given that everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow and every supermodel known to man to the Greek grandma down the block from you are big fans, and it really must work!

4 The Travel Mug That's A French Press, Too Bodum Insulated French Press Mug $24 Amazon See on Amazon Talk about a two-for-one: This travel mug packs a big wallop since it's a French press, too. Made from stainless steel with double-walled, vacuum-sealed construction, it's topped with a spill-resistant lid that features a built-in plunger. Just add water and coffee and you'll have a hot and delicious freshly-brewed cup in just minutes. The silicone grip makes it easy to carry along on the go, and it's all dishwasher safe.

5 These Cute Little Nippers Extend The Life Of Smartphone Charger Cables Kalolary Cable Bites (6 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Preserve the life of those expensive smartphone cables with these cable accessories that are both fun and functional. For just $11, you'll get a cute pal for each device in the family, since this set includes a tiger, pig, polar bear, shark, panda, and a cat. Made from durable plastic and silicone, they slide over the cable and nestle up close to the device while it's plugged in to protect stress points from wear.

7 A Little Bar That Generates A Big Clean — Three Shampoo Bottles' Worth, In Fact Ethique Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar, Damage Control $16 Amazon See on Amazon With the equivalent amount of cleansing power to three bottles of shampoo, this shampoo bar is a terrific solution for those who want to do the best for their tresses while doing good for the Earth, too. Formulated specifically for dry or mildly damaged hair, the Damage Control bar is made with coconut oil, coconut cream, cocoa butter, and peppermint for a luxuriating clean that will soothe your strands without weighing it down. Since it's 100 percent soap free and pH balanced, it won't strip your hair, and it's safe even for color-treated locks.

8 The All-Natural Beauty Secret That Does So Much For So Little Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon Dubbed "the world's most powerful facial" by manufacturers, this formulation, a favorite of natural beauty enthusiasts worldwide, is simply 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay. Ultra-versatile, it's not only great for facials, but can also be used in the bath, as an acne treatment, for soothing foot soaks, as a body wrap, and so much more. Pro tip: Mix with organic apple cider vinegar for the authentic facial experience.

9 This Stainless Steel Scrubber Is Actually A Scratch-Free Tool For Messes EcoComely Chainmail Scrubber $12 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to stain removal, like dissolves like — so it stands to reason that this chainmail scrubber is great at cleaning up pots and pans. High-quality and soft, it won't scratch as it removes grit and grime, won't ever rust, and is way more hygienic than sponges, the most bacteria-laden spot in the kitchen. It's particularly great for seasoned cast iron skillets, perfect for getting them completely clean and as long-lasting as the cast iron itself.

10 The Affordable Appliance That's Blender And Travel Cup All In One Oster My Blend $18 Amazon See on Amazon Get in on the smoothie craze with this compact blender that lets you take your concoction straight off the base to go, doubling as a travel cup. The one-touch blender is powerful enough to crush ice along with your favorite fruits and vegetables and is topped with a BPA-free, dishwasher-safe container that fits in most standard car cup holders for portability and convenience. It's available in four colors, too.

11 A Blowdryer That's Tiny But Mighty For When You're On The Go Conair Vagabond Folding Handle Hair Dryer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Portable and compact, this hair dryer features a handle that folds down to save space when you're on the go. Weighing in at just 1 pound, it doesn't skimp on the bells and whistles , either, with two heat/speed settings to suit every hair texture and dual voltage functionality for international travel. Works great for small urban bathrooms and dorms, too.

12 This Is One Snake You'll Want To Find In Your Bathroom FlexiSnake Drain Millipede $6 Amazon See on Amazon The only snake on the planet that can actually give you a hand, this drain-clearing device is a whiz when you have a clog or a blockage. Engineered with patented hook-and-loop technology, the 18-inch-long device flexes to conform to the inside of the blocked pipe and grabs and locks debris and hair so it can be pulled back up. Its small size means it works with most bathroom drains without disassembling the stopper.

13 These Tablets Keep Your Stainless Tumblers And Water Bottles Clean Bottle Bright (12 Tablets) $8 Amazon See on Amazon We all love our oversized stainless steel tumblers and travel mugs...but are they truly getting clean after all that use? These tablets make sure! Biodegradable and chlorine-free, they ensure that stainless steel is free from stubborn stains and odors, and they're also great for cleaning coolers as well as larger items like hydration reservoirs. All you need is warm water and 15-30 minutes — no extra equipment required.

14 This Pair Of Spatulas Makes Everything Good To The Last Drop The Spatty & Spatty Daddy $12 Amazon See on Amazon Useful in any room of the house, this two-spatula set is specially-made to help in getting down to the very last drop of everything from foods like sauces and spreads to cosmetics and personal care items. Engineered with flexible, BPA-free, FDA-approved heads that fit into super-tight spaces, the Spatty has a 6-inch handle, and the Spatty Daddy's handle is a full 12 inches long.

15 A Stackable Snacker That's Stylish And Perfect For On-The-Go Whiskware Snack Pack $12 Amazon See on Amazon How cute is this snack storage solution? Basically an upright bento box in the form of a cylinder, it's like a sectioned Thermos for your munchies: The three plastic sections, made from durable Eastman Triton plastic, have separate covers but interlock for easy carrying thanks to the removable handle that can also clip onto a backpack or briefcase. BPA- and phthalate-free, it's dishwasher safe, too.

16 The Silicone Lids That Go From Storage To Stovetop And Everywhere In Between Elegant Live Food Cover Set (Set of 5) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from BPA-free, FDA-approved food-grade silicone, these food covers are a great asset in the battle to keep the kitchen clean. Used for creating an airtight, waterproof seal, they can be used in the fridge and freezer, in the microwave, on the stovetop, and in the oven — through the entire life of a dish you've cooked — to prevent splattering and boil-overs.

17 These Winter Slippers Look Like The Famous Ones — For So Much Less Roxoni Women's Slippers $14 Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy classic style that's reminiscent of the big names but without the big price tag when you sink into these slippers with the cozy lining and plush collar. Their styling is complemented by a hard sole that means you won't have to change when you make the trip to the end of the driveway to get the newspaper. Available sizes: Women's M 6-7, 7.5-8, 8.5-9, 9.5-10, 10.5-11.5

18 The Bluetooth Headphones That Will Get You Through The Sweatiest Workout Letsfit Bluetooth Headphones $20 Amazon See on Amazon Music has been proven to improve the quality of your workout by upping your stamina, so plug-in with these headphones — they feature a waterproof nano-coating so you don't have to worry about either getting sweaty or engaging with the elements while you get in your reps. Noise-canceling technology means you'll enjoy the tunes and take calls without background distractions, and with wireless Bluetooth syncing means nothing will get in the way.

19 A Compact Full Of All-Natural Blotting Tissues Means A Fresh Face You Can Feel Good About PleasingCare Natural Premium Oil Blotting Tissues (100 Sheets) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Long a secret of beauty professionals worldwide, these blotting papers have a hidden difference: Their 100 percent natural linen fibers are permeated with organic bamboo charcoal. An ultra-popular health and beauty ingredient, charcoal is naturally absorbent and actually draws out impurities while removing excess oils from the surface of the skin. The sheets are packaged in a convenient and easy-to-use dispenser.

20 This Atomizer Set Makes It Easy To Travel With Your Favorite Scents Golf Atomizer Set (6 Pieces) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Traveling with perfume is a (sweetly-scented) breeze with these atomizers. Also suitable for aftershave, the metal shell of these units houses glass inner bottles to preserve the scent quality, while the set comes with two funnels to assist in transferring scents from larger bottles. Their small, TSA-compliant capacity is the perfect size for a handbag or a pocket.

21 A Cutlery Set That Means You're Always Prepped For Meals On The Go Redbean Cutlery Set (6 Pieces) $8 Amazon See on Amazon I've been studiously avoiding fast food straws for a while now, but plastic utensils are harder to get around when you're in a hurry, and this set is the answer. The knife, fork, and spoon are crafted from renewable and reusable bamboo that's not only eco-friendly but strong and dishwasher-safe. With its own carrying case for ease of use, the set also comes with two stainless steel straws plus a cleaning brush.

22 These Reusable Mesh Bags Are Great For Produce And So Versatile, Too NZ Home Reusable Mesh Bags (6 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you're striving for a zero-waste home or simply trying to move away from plastics, these mesh bags are a great buy. The set includes two each of large, medium, and small bags, all made from a poly-cotton blend with cotton drawstrings, they're totally plastic-free and easy to machine wash. Use them for produce and other items while grocery shopping, but they're also great for a million other items around the house, from toys to household supplies.

23 This Treatment Proves That Collagen Isn't Just For Your Skin Elizavecca CER-100 Hair Treatment $10 Amazon See on Amazon Collagen joins forces with ceramide to restore and repair over-processed hair in this protein treatment. Suitable for hair of all textures, this formulation is designed to be applied and allowed to sit on damp or dry hair for anywhere from five minutes to the length of time it takes you to do your chores, according to one reviewer. It leaves hair soft, silky, and glossy, similar to the results from a keratin treatment for a fraction of the price.

24 The Tote Bag Folds Up To A Fraction Of Its Size So You Can Take It Along As A Spare AMASENG Foldable Tote Bag $17 Amazon See on Amazon Bringing back all those souvenirs from vacation doesn't have to be a hassle with this foldable tote bag. Crafted from high-quality material that's both waterproof and tear-resistant, its large capacity is perfect not only for travel but also for your daily gym run or to serve as a carryon. When not in use, it folds down nearly flat into a small square to stow away easily into luggage or for storage in your cabinet or drawers.

25 A Makeup Brush Set That Proves Quality Doesn't Have To Be Expensive SHANY Elite Cosmetics Brush Collection (18 Pieces) $24 Amazon See on Amazon Makeup brushes can be expensive, but this set is under $25 and anything but basic. This 18-brush set includes the most commonly-used and in-demand face and eye brushes in use among professional makeup artists today, crafted from a variety of top-grade natural bristles and premium synthetic bristles. The pouch, meanwhile, doubles as an upright easel, and everything is cruelty-free.

26 The Easy And Inexpensive Way To Get Celeb-Style Stiletto Nails Kiss Gel Glam Nails (Set of 24) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Want stiletto nails without the salon price? Try this set for a press-on manicure that's smudge-free and expertly shaped for under $10. This kit includes 24 nails plus the glue with which to adhere them, and reviewers note that they can be cut down and shaped if you don't want to rock the Cardi B. look. "Girl, buy these," says one happy 5-star purchaser.

27 These Little Gadgets Provide A New Way To Keep Foods Fresh OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Straight from noted kitchenware designer OXO, this clip provides a seal for bags and containers in the kitchen that's easier for folks with hand strength deficits to manipulate. Forget about hard-to-use twist ties and those little plastic notch thingies that flip off everywhere — these spring-loaded cinchers feature plastic teeth on the inside to hold bags securely without slipping, and non-slip pads on the ends make them easy to grip.

28 The Friendlier Slicer That Does It All. Seriously. iLove Cooking Vegetable Slicer/Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're an avid cook, you'll know that a professional mandoline slicer can set you back a pretty penny, and they're dangerous AF, too. Equipped with a safe and secure finger guide, this BPA-free slicer is not only easier to use, and it also features seven interchangeable stainless steel blades that will slice or dice your fruits and veggies into pretty much any shape you can dream up.

29 This Odd-Looking Spoon Sits Up And Does All The Tricks Dreamfarm Supoon $11 Amazon See on Amazon The unicorn of cooking utensils, this gadget is part spatula, part measuring spoon, and a total must-have. The deep scooping head of this tool is crafted from silicone and features a flat tip and flexible sides to scrape down pans or bowls. The bowl is gradated with measurements — teaspoons and tablespoons — so that one tool can both measure and cook. It's finished with a nylon handle engineered with a bend that enables the bowl to sit up off of the cooking surface so that it remains clean.

30 The Luxe Facial Cloth For Soap-Free Makeup Removal PleasingCare Microfiber Makeup Remover Cloth $7 Amazon See on Amazon Without the need to use soap, the use of water and this cloth that's made from plush microfiber to remove makeup means less chance of irritation and fewer drying chemicals coming in contact with the skin. A great replacement for the one-off makeup removing wipes that we've all come to love, this cloth swipes away even stubborn eye makeup with ease, is suitable for all skin types, and cleans easily in the washer and dryer.

31 These Insoles Keep Feet In Cushioned Comfort During High-Intensity Use Ailaka Shock Absorbing Insoles $12 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from high-quality elastic rubber topped with a distinctive honeycomb pattern, these insoles are lightweight and soft, yet provide robust shock-absorbing relief for even the most intense athletes — designed to improve performance and relieve pain. Breathable and odor-free, they're also excellent for people who work on their feet, working to assuage shin splints, runner's knee, and plantar fasciitis.

32 A Lovely Tool To Practice The Latest Hot Ancient Chinese Therapy Rosenice Aventurine Gua Sha Tool $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't heard of gua sha yet, you will: This Chinese therapy is used to improve circulation, and this tool is what you need to practice it. Roughly the size of your palm and made from 100 percent natural jade, this board is stroked across the skin using gentle, sliding motions. Commonly used for facial massage but suitable for gua sha practice anywhere on the body, this versatile tool provides a unique myofascial release.

33 This Trifold Makeup Mirror Is Both Lighted And Small Enough To Travel Miss Sweet Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror $13 Amazon See on Amazon Petite and lightweight enough to travel with, but featuring eight LED lights for continuous bright light, this mirror is the perfect accompaniment for applying makeup on the go. The trifold design makes it possible to perfect your look from all angles, yet it only weighs just over a pound — barely noticeable in your handbag or briefcase.

34 These Design-Savvy, Asian-Inspired Pet Bowls Are So Practical, And Cute Too Healthy Human Portable Pet Bowls $17 Amazon See on Amazon Inspired by the efficiency of bento boxes and bamboo steamers, these pet bowls interlock with one another and pack together for carrying. Made from (human) food-grade stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, the water bowl is topped with a vacuum-sealed quick-release top, and the stack is designed for convenient integrated carrying handle. Fun and functional, they're available in three colors; three- and four-bowl sets are also available.

35 The Tongs That Are So Versatile, They'll Become Your Go-To In The Kitchen Allstar Innovations Clever Tongs (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Why swap back and forth between the spatula, the serving spoon, and the tongs, when this handy tool does the work of all three? Engineered with stainless steel arms coupled with a heat-resistant, silicone cradle, this non-stick device makes cooking, transferring, and serving foods quick and easy. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, the tongs lockdown for compact storage. Share one with your bestie, or keep both pairs for yourself — they're that good!

36 This Pillow Is Just As Comfy For Home Use As It Is For Travel Total Pillow Microbead Portable Pillow $15 Amazon See on Amazon Fold this flower-shaped pillow that's filled with microbeads in half and it's the perfect shape to cradle your neck in comfort while traveling, and it slips easily over the telescoping handle of your carry-on for easy transport — but its usefulness doesn't end there. In fact, when fully unfolded, it makes a comfy cushion for your lower back while at the office or during long car rides, providing critical support and alignment for your spine. Use at work, while watching TV, gaming, or even in reclining in bed at home, and of course when on the go.

37 The Lightweight, Portable Speaker That Turns Any Smartphone Into A Party Allstar Innovations BoomTouch Speaker $17 Amazon See on Amazon Offering full, rich sound without wires or Bluetooth, all you need to do to elicit clear, high-quality sound from this speaker is place your smartphone right on top. Designed using near field audio technology, this battery-powered device also works perfectly with tablets and laptops — any device with an external speaker. USB charging and an aux input are available for additional options. Its compact size and wireless operation makes this speaker perfect for use poolside, at the beach, or in small spaces anywhere.

38 The Way To Get Flawlessly Cooked Steaks, Chicken, And Fish Every Time Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Never second-guess cook times again with this thermometer that provides food temperatures in as little as 2-3 seconds on its oversized LCD screen. This durable device is composed of a waterproof, break-resistant body and a food-grade stainless steel probe that rotates 180 degrees for convenient use, readout, and storage. The probe features an antibacterial coating for added food safety, while the thermometer can be set to sound an alarm when food reaches a specified temperature.

39 These Scrubbers Are Durable, Washable, And So Useful For Every Room In The House Starfiber Microfiber Kitchen Scrubbers $13 Amazon See on Amazon Washable and much more eco-friendly — and sanitary — than traditional kitchen sponges, these microfiber scrubbers are made from a polyester blend that's both durable and tough. With one gentle side and one side designed to work on the more stubborn grease and caked-on, baked-on stains, these scrubbers will find a home not only in the kitchen, but in the bathroom, workroom, and garage, too.

40 Hold The Phone...This Outlet Does It For You So You Don't Have To Huntkey 2-Outlet Wall Mount Cradle $10 Amazon See on Amazon There's always that one aggravating outlet in every room that just doesn't do anything functional. Turn it into your smartphone charging station with this wall mount cradle that features two standard USB ports. Made from flame-retardant ABS, it mounts directly to the wall without any tools or hardware, and leaves the standard power outlets free for other appliances or electrical needs while your devices are charging.

41 A Mount That Installs Your Shower Head In Seconds LIVDAT Heavy Duty Shower Head Mount $4 Amazon See on Amazon With super strong suction that installs easily in minutes without tools or hardware, this mount holds your handheld shower head wherever you'd like it. Made from durable plastic, it's suitable for any standard handheld shower head, holding it firmly and allowing for smooth operation and easy retrieval, removal, and replacement. The suction is applied via the lever, so it can be removed and adjusted as needed.

42 These Inexpensive Water Socks Are Also Great For Yoga Eco-Fused Women's Water Socks $7 Amazon See on Amazon A fraction of the price of brand-name water socks, this pair is crafted with flexible, elastic neoprene that's breathable for comfortable wear. They're finished with silicone dots covering the soles and on the heels to provide a non-slip finish that's useful not only in the pool or spa — or to help gain purchase in any other watery setting — but that can also be put to use in the gym for activities like yoga.

43 An Easy Way To Keep Expensive Wearables And Home Goods Looking Like New Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver $17 Amazon See on Amazon Help your investment in fine fabrics for both your clothing and your housewares pay off by maintaining them with this fabric shaver that removes fluff, lint, and pills from items ranging from sweaters to upholstery and bedding. This portable unit features three shave heights, two speeds, and three shaving hole sizes to provide a thorough treatment for garments of all types without cutting or snagging.

44 This Arm Makes Your Smartphone Accessible And Viewable Hands-Free From Any Angle iOttie Easy One-Touch Dashboard Phone Mount $25 Amazon See on Amazon Suitable for just about any standard-size smartphone, this mount is attached to the dashboard and enables easy hands-free viewing with a telescoping arm and 225 degrees of pivot for maximal ease of use. Featuring phone retrieval and replacement with just one touch, it's designed to allow for safe use of the GPS and speakerphone while driving with as little time spent fiddling with the phone as possible.

45 These Patches Are The Latest Best Thing In Controlling Unwanted Acne Avarelle Hydrocolloid Acne Cover Patches $13 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to help heal acne, reduce its redness and irritation as it does so, and protect it from re-infection while it is vulnerable, these acne patches use hydrocolloid materials developed for wound care and sized down for use on pimples. This assortment comes in four sizes, all permeated with tea tree and calendula oil to help reduce oil and heal, while the patch itself prevents picking.