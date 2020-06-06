If You're Bored As Hell, These 49 Clever Products Are Lifesavers

Boredom can mean some serious trouble. From dialing exes to cutting your own hair, extreme boredom can be both scary and hilarious. (Well, maybe except for Shakespeare, who may have written King Lear while under quarantine. That's just impressive.) So if you're looking for something to take a little time off your hands, try these clever items that are real lifesavers if you're bored.

In this list, you'll find a notebook filled with writing prompts which could be the creative spark you need to write your own King Lear and a coloring book filled with drawings based on those iconic happy trees of Bob Ross. And if your boredom reaches a fever pitch and the situation warrants something a bit stronger, this list has something for that too in the form of a DIY gin-making kit.

From gardening to at-home manicures, there's a new hobby here that'll suit your mood. So, keep scrolling, you just might find a few things that make spending time alone a bit more enjoyable.

1. A No Fuss, No Muss Tie-Dye Kit That's Mixed & Ready To Use SEI Tumble Tie-Dye Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For a no-mess way to jazz up a boring white tee, try these tie-dye sprays. Simply spritz a tee with the pre-mixed dye, let it air dry, and then toss it in the dryer to heat set the color. There's no mixing and no dipping required. Finished items are machine washable, and each package contains eight bottles of dye, which is enough to color about 20 shirts.

2. These Colored Pencils In 50 Vibrant Colors Crayola Adult Colored Pencils (50-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon In the last few years, coloring has become an increasingly popular way for adults to relax and unwind (that's even backed by science). Give it a go with this pack of colored pencils by Crayola. Loaded with 50 vibrant shades, this pack of pencils comes pre-sharpened and ready to use right out of the box.

3. This Banana Phone To Amp Up Your Staying In Touch Routine Banana Phone Wireless Handset and Bluetooth Speaker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little fun to your daily phone calls with this banana speaker. This speaker is wireless and rechargeable via USB, and give you 10 hours of talk time on a single charge. This banana speaker has a 30-foot Bluetooth range, and it’s compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

4. These Makeup Brushes To Help You Perfect Your Skills EmaxDesign Makeup Brush Set (13-Pieces) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've been watching a lot of YouTube tutorials and are looking for the tools to perfect your makeup, this is an affordable makeup brush set created by a professional makeup artist. Made with high-quality bamboo handles and nylon bristles that won’t shed, this comprehensive set includes 12 brushes for all types of makeup applications and a latex-free blender sponge.

5. This Bonsai Starter Kit To Help You Find Your Zen Planter's Choice Bonsai Starter Kit $35 | Amazon See on Amazon In addition to all the essentials, you need to get started including reusable pots, seeds, soil discs, moisture meters and more, this bonsai starter kit also comes with an instruction booklet to guide you step by step. With four different tree species including Rocky Mountain Pine, Royal Poinciana, Blue Jacaranda, and Norway Spruce, you'll be finding your zen in no time.

6. A 3-D Puzzle That Turns Into A Music Box ROBOTIME 3-D Puzzle $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with laser-cut wood pieces, this 3-D puzzle is a great way to shift your focus and de-stress. Each order comes with everything you need to put the puzzle together, including glue and the music gears, and when it's all finished, you have a dancing figure that plays "Auld Lang Syne."

7. This Harry Potter Crochet Kit With Everything You Need For The Project Harry Potter Crochet Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Practice the art of amigurumi dolls by creating cute little versions of Harry Potter and friends. This set comes with a 76-page Harry Potter crochet book that gives you step by step instructions to create more than 10 characters, and it includes everything else you need to get started as well, including the yarn, stuffing, thread, and even a crochet hook that looks like a magic wand.

8. A Book Of Writing Prompts To Spark Your Creativity 826 Valencia 642 Big Things to Write About: Young Writer's Edition $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Supercharge your creativity with this oversized journal that's filled with thought-provoking writing prompts. While intended for young writers, this journal can be by creatives of any age and might even be a great way to connect.

9. This Coloring Book With Happy Trees And Friendly Squirrels The Bob Ross Coloring Book $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Before the internet and smartphones, there was pop culture icon Bob Ross. Channel his happy, happy trees with this coloring book based on the painter's original artwork. Filled with dozens of drawings based off Ross' work and chock full of happy trees and friendly squirrels, this coloring book (and a little Bob Ross) is probably what the world needs right now.

10. A DIY Gin-Making Kit To Up Your Bar Game DO YOUR GIN Gin Alcohol Infusion Kit $60 | Amazon See on Amazon For a fun science experiment, this gin infusion kit supplies everything you need to create three bottles of your own small batch of gin at home. Create a recipe from the 12 botanicals (including juniper berries, pink pepper, and lavender) and put it into the alcohol base and enjoy the fruits of your labor in less than two days. If a gin and tonic isn’t your bag, this set also includes four tantalizing cocktail recipes for your enjoyment.

11. A String Art Set That Comes In Lots Of Designs RM Studio DIY String Art $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This popular art form from the 1960s looks to be making a comeback and this set is packed with all the essentials to create your own work of string art, including the hammer, nails, string, and even the frame. The detailed instructions will guide you from start to finish, and you can choose from 10 different patterns from whales to candy canes.

12. This Vegan Lip Balm-Making Kit With A Replacement Guarantee If Things Go Wrong Urban Kangaroo Nourishing Lip Balm Making Kit $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Make five vegan lip balms at home with this lip balm-making kit that contains candelilla wax, cocoa butter, grapeseed oil, tubes, labels, and more, along with a step-by-step instructional guide for what to do with it all. And as a bonus, if anything goes wrong, Urban Kangaroo will send you a free replacement kit at no charge.

13. An Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit That Will Make Your Food So Flavorful Spade To Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With compostable peat pots, potting soil discs, wood burned plant markers, and organic seeds, this indoor herb garden starter kit will have you elbow deep in delicious herbs in no time. Basil, coriander, parsley, sage, and thyme are included in this starter kit, and a 26-page growing guide helps you get it all thriving.

14. This DIY Mani Prep Kit That's Tough Enough To Handle Gel Polish OPI Nail Manicure Kit Essentials and Treatments $17 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to forgo your manicure with this DIY kit. With OPI’s manicure kit, you can remove old nail lacquer, tackle any rough cuticles, and buff and shine your way to healthier-looking nails all from the comfort of your own home. It even comes with instructions on removing gel polish safely.

15. These Nail Polishes That Wears Like Gel But Come Off Quickly Gellen Gel Nail Polish Set (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This nail polish wears like gel and dries to a high shine finish, yet it comes off in minutes. Choose from six different color sets ranging from rose and lavender shades to high-impact deep metallics. Each set comes with six shades.

16. These Chic Fidget Rings For Some Quiet Stress Relief Jstyle Fidget Ring (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These scratch-resistant spinner rings are made of durable stainless steel and offer a quiet and non-distracting way to work out a little stress. “Love these rings,” one reviewer wrote. “For the price they are awesome. They are stylish and very nice looking.” You can choose your ring size and between rose gold and black.

17. A Mini Waffle Maker That Also Makes Paninis DASH Mini Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This super-compact mini waffle maker is ideal for small apartments, dorms, and kitchens with limited counter space. Not only does it make waffles, but it’s also great for paninis, hash browns, and more. The four-inch cooking plates heat evenly for great results every time, and users can choose from 11 fun colors.

18. This Phone Tripod To Up Your Video Call Game KAMISAFE Phone Tripod $16 | Amazon See on Amazon To make all those hours of video calls even better, add a phone tripod to your arsenal. The flexible and wrappable tripod legs don’t limit you to flat surfaces, and a Bluetooth remote control with a 30-foot wireless range ensures that you’re always in the frame. You can also use it for selfies, shooting videos, and more.

19. A Milk Frother So Can Make Lattes And Dalgona Coffee At Home Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Did anyone say dalgona coffee? Make delicious foamy drinks from the comfort of your own home with this elegant milk frother that is super easy to use. It also works for lattes, matcha, protein shakes, and more. It also comes with a handy stand. Choose from 13 colors.

20. This Foot Soak For A Spa-Like Moment FineVine Organics Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, lavender, and tea tree oil, this foot soak is perfect to take the stress off and soothe tired feet. A soak will also soften tough heels and toes, and with a 4.7-star rating and best-seller status, it's a definite customer favorite.

21. These LED Grow Lights To Give Your Plants A Hand Fauna LED Grow Light for Indoor Plants $30 | Amazon See on Amazon To up your houseplant game, this LED grow light could be the boost they need. Three timer settings give you control over how much light they get, and with a built-in memory function, you won’t have to think about it every day. Five dimming levels, four lighting modes, and 360-degree rotatable gooseneck bulbs offer plants adjustable light for every stage of their lives.

22. This Mini Cornhole Game That's Perfect For Small Spaces Himal Collapsible Cornhole Game $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Corn hole is a time-honored game that’s fun for all ages. This collapsible corn hole game assembles within minutes with no difficult setup or tools required. And measuring only two feet in length, it's great for small balconies or indoor spaces.

23. This Giant Tumbling Tower Game That's 5 Feet Of Fun Giantville Giant Tumbling Timber Toy $54 | Amazon See on Amazon For another game that’s fun for all ages, try this giant version of Jenga. With 54 wooden pieces, the fun begins with a tumbling tower stacked two feet tall, and gameplay can build it up to five feet. This game is great for both kids and adults, and it can be played indoors or out.

24. A Ladder Toss Game For Some Friendly Competition GoSports Ladder Toss Game Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with durable PVC pipes, this ring toss game offers a nice break from monotony with a little friendly competition. The ladder toss game set includes two targets, six rubber bolos (for tossing), and it even comes with a built-in scorekeeper, so there are no questions about who’s the champ.

25. This Roulette Drinking Game That's A Shot Of Fun EZ DRINKER Shot Spinning Roulette Game Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This roulette drinking game is sure to get any party started. Like a real roulette wheel, this one spins. However, if the ball lands on your number, it’s bottoms up. Each set comes with a roulette wheel, 16 shot glasses, and 2 metal balls.

26. The Cult-Favorite Game For "Horrible People" Cards Against Humanity $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Cards Against Humanity is super popular, and with over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this one has a cult following. The rules are also super easy: One player presents a prompt from a black card, and the other players must respond with their funniest white card. Be aware though, this game is recommended for ages 17 and up.

27. This Set Of Coloring Books With Three Difficulty Levels Creatively Calm Studios Adult Coloring Book Set (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of three coloring books features designs in basic, intermediate, and advanced skill levels. Jam-packed with more than 120 images of animals, scenery, and mandalas, these coloring books are an ideal way to build focus and relieve stress at the same time. Printed on quality paper, reviewers report no bleed-through, and each purchase includes a bonus image emailed weekly.

28. These Sheet Masks That Hydrate And Brighten Skin Rael Beauty Sheet Face Masks (20-Pack) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon The bamboo fibers of these sheet masks are soaked in all-natural ingredients like tea tree oil, vitamin C, and pineapple and orange extracts. The masks comfortably fit to your face to hydrate, brighten, and purify. These masks are suitable for all skin types and each pack comes with 20 masks.

29. These Silicone Mats That Let You Make Perfect Macarons Every Time AmazonBasics Silicone, Non-Stick Baking Mat (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Macarons are a delicious treat, and getting them just right is part of the fun — and also part of the challenge. These silicone baking mats offer a nice assist with templates for perfect macarons every time. Oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need for cooking sprays or parchment paper because they're super nonstick.

30. This Cheap Gadget For Perfect Mini Cake Pops Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $15 | Amazon See on Amazon While this mini cake pop maker may only take five minutes to make nine cake pops, you can take all the time you want to decorate and enjoy them. Nonstick plates bake your cake pops to sweet perfection, and cleanup is as easy as wiping the unit clean.

31. This Amazingly Nonstick Silicone Baking Set WEPSEN Silicone Baking Set $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Packed with loaf pans, donut molds, and muffin pans, this 31-piece silicone baking set makes baking so much easier. And when purchased as a set, you have everything you need for a fraction of the cost of buying them separately. Made with food-grade silicone, these baking dishes are oven safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe as well.

32. This Jam-Packed Cake Decorating Kit K&S Artisan Cake Decorating Kit $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This comprehensive cake decorating kit is loaded with everything you need (and then some) for creating your next baking masterpiece. Equipped with piping tips, frosting bags, and couplers, you won't run out of equipment anytime soon. The icing nozzles in this set are rust-resistant and dishwasher safe. Plus, each order includes an awesome user guide filled with delicious recipes as well as instructions for creating designs.

33. This Proofing Bowl And Scraper Set For Perfect Bread Bread Bosses Oval Bread Proofing Basket And Scraper Set $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with natural rattan cane, the proofing bowl in this bread-making set is high-quality and releases easily. And since each order comes with a bowl, a bread scraper, and a proofing cloth liner, it offers plenty of basics for perfect homemade bread. "I have always had a difficult time getting my bread to rise properly in my drafty old house, this proofing basket has increased my proper proofing to 100% success," one user wrote.

34. A Cookbook Filled With Quick And Delicious Recipes Eileen Kelly Quick and Easy 5-Ingredient Cookbook: 30-Minute Recipes to Get Started in the Kitchen $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For many home cooks, getting all the right ingredients can be just as difficult as cooking. This Quick And Easy 5-Ingredient Cookbook includes 60 delicious recipes you can whip up in 30 minutes or less, and without having to track down fancy ingredients. Packed with recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, this book has something for everyone.

35. A Cookbook For Creating Chinese Takeout At Home Chris Toy Easy Chinese Cookbook: Restaurant Favorites Made Simple $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Chris Toy has been teaching Asian cooking for over 30 years, and now he brings more than 85 delicious recipes together in his Easy Chinese Cookbook. With easy step-by-step instructions, home chefs can create takeout classics like General Tso’s chicken, crab rangoon, and five-spice chicken in the comfort of their own kitchen. Beyond the recipes, Toy recommends ingredient substitutions and walks readers through the basics of a Chinese-American pantry as well.

36. This Cookbook Filled With Artisan Bread Recipes Ken Forkish Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Freshly baked bread is one of the greatest pleasures in life, in my humble opinion at least. In his popular book, Ken Forkish shares gorgeous recipes to help both beginners and seasoned chefs create perfect loaves at home — it even includes recipes for pizza dough.

37. This Bath Soak That's So Relaxing Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With magnesium chloride that is sourced from the Zechstein Seabed, this is not your run-of-the-mill bath soak. These magnesium bath flakes are great for a stress-relieving soak, relieving sore muscles, and improving sleep quality. To use, simply dissolve flakes into a warm water bath, slip in, and relax. One reviewer commented: "If you haven't tried magnesium flakes in a bath yet, you will be AMAZED by the muscle-relaxing, pain-relieving power of this stuff. I have chronic severe muscle spasms, and a magnesium bath before bed makes the difference between tossing and turning all night in pain and a night of restful, relaxed sleep."

38. This Bathtub Caddy For All Your Essentials ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Equipped with a book or tablet holder, a candle slot, a phone slot, and even a wine glass slot this bamboo bath caddy lets you take all the entertainment and relaxation essentials with you for your next bath. The sliding handles expand to 43 inches to fit most tubs, and users can choose from 5 color options.

39. This Bathtub Spa Pillow B BEAUTYBABY Bathtub Spa Pillow $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with breathable 3-D mesh fabric, this comfy bath pillow is as good after the bath as it is during it because it dries quickly to prevent mold and mildew. A handy hook allows for air drying, and four suction cups keep the pillow securely in place. This bath pillow is generously sized to cover your head, neck, and shoulder, and it is even machine washable.

40. This Jewelry-Making Kit That Comes With Tons Of Tools cridoz Jewelry Making Kit $35 | Amazon See on Amazon For a craft experience that will also amp up your style, this jewelry-making kit has it all. Six tools, four rolls of wire, more than 700 beads, and tons of findings are packed into a three-tiered storage box that also serves as a carrying case so you can keep it all contained.

41. This Instant Camera For A Blast From The Past Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 $60 | Amazon See on Amazon For a fun blast from the past, this instant camera develops photos in three to four minutes (buy the film packs separately). It works with two AA batteries and even has a selfie mirror so that you can check the frame before snapping the photo.

42. These Lightsaber Chopsticks That Make Eating More Fun Luxxis Lightsaber LED Chopsticks (2 Pairs) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little fun to your meals and try dinner on the dark side. These LED chopsticks have a slide-open battery compartment that allows for battery changes without tools, and users can choose between two color combinations. Get two in a pack.

43. A Friendship Bracelet-Making Kit That Comes With String Choose Friendship Bracelet Making Kit $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Friendship bracelets are a fun way to pass the time and show others how much they mean to you. This friendship bracelet-making kit includes a slide-out drawer with 20 pre-cut threads (in 10 different colors), numbered slots to keep threads organized, and easy step-by-step instructions. A free smartphone app lets you access patterns, tips, and tricks.

44. This Embroidery Starter Kit With Everything You Need To Get Started MDPQT Embroidery Starter Kit $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Packed with embroidery hoops, 100 color threads, bobbins, and a whole lot more, this embroidery kit is perfect for beginners who are testing the creative waters and want to make sure they start prepared. “I’m very new to cross stitching and this kit was exactly as it is in the pictures, no gimmicks! It even came with more sheets of aida cloth than listed (which was awesome) [...] Definitely worth the buy, especially at such a great price!" one user raved.

45. A Deep Tissue Massager Hundreds Of Customers Love FIVE S Neck Massager with Heat $70 | Amazon See on Amazon With eight massage nodes, three speeds, and even adjustable massage directions, this neck massager offers up a relaxing massage from the comfort of home. The soothing heat function dials up the comfort, and to prevent overheating, the unit shuts off after 15 minutes. While this massager is ideally shaped for your neck, it can easily be used on other parts of the body such as your lower back, shoulders, thighs, and calves. Users can choose between black or white.

46. This Smartphone Lens Kit For Instantly better Pictures Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for Phone $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Sharpen your smartphone photography instantly with this lens kit. It comes with a wide-angle and a macro lens as well an adjustable LED light, all of which are so easy to use. Simply clip the lens over your phone (it even fits over cases) and get ready for an instant upgrade to your photos.

47. A DIY Hot Sauce Kit That Even Has Ghost Peppers DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit $57 | Amazon See on Amazon This DIY hot sauce kit includes multiple kinds of peppers (including the super spicy ghost pepper), a spice blend, seven bottles, custom label stickers, a bottling funnel, recipes, and more. And just in case the instructions fail to mention, don’t rub your eyes. You’re welcome.

48. A Hilarious Card Game That Only Takes 20 Minutes To Play Bears Versus Babies Card Game $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With Bears Versus Babies, gameplay is all about creating monsters that eat more babies than the other players. If that sounds hilarious to you, this game from the creators of Exploding Kittens is recommended for ages 10 and up, making it fun for the whole family. It's good for two to five players, and since it only takes about 20 minutes per game, it won't get boring.