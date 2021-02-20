If You're A Homebody, You'll Love These 43 Clever Things Under $35 On Amazon

Going out might be fun, but you know what's even better? Sitting at home in your coziest pajamas watching television. (Maybe that's just because I'm kind of a homebody, but still). As someone who prefers relaxing on the couch over hitting the town, I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to finding cool stuff to help pass the time. That's why I've come up with this list of clever things on Amazon that make staying at home so, so worth it — and everything's under $35.

But staying home isn't just about passing the time — it's about enjoying yourself, too. With that in mind, I've made sure to include a variety of items that so many people can appreciate. Enjoy doing your own nails? Then you'll definitely want to check out the gel manicure kit in here. Not only does it come with a UV curing lamp, but you also get five gel polishes so that you can get started right when it arrives. And if you're looking for ways to make your home more comfortable, There are cozy blankets, heated foot warmers, and even an essential oil diffuser — just in case you'd enjoy a little lavender wafting through the air.

Whether you're stuck in the house or genuinely enjoy being at home, there are tons of clever things on Amazon that can help make your time inside better. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1. The Cozy Blanket That Has Sleeves & A Pocket PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your remotes, phone, or even a rolled-up magazine in the kangaroo pocket on this cozy blanket while you're relaxing on the couch. It's made from high-quality microfiber that feels soft against your skin, and it's so roomy that one size is made to fit all. Choose from colors like navy, wine, cheetah, and more.

2. A Phone Stand That Clamps Onto Tables & Bed Frames SAIJI Gooseneck Phone Stand $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Clamp this smartphone stand to your bed frame if you like to watch videos in bed, or even attach it to your table for a quick work video call. The flexible gooseneck can be adjusted into nearly any position — and one reviewer even raved that "the clip has a little thing to tighten it super tight so that it does not budge whatsoever."

3. This Genius Cup Holder Made For Your Couch Arm CouchCoaster Anti-Spill Cup Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you could keep your drink right next to you while you're lying on the couch? If so, you'll want to take a look at this cupholder. It's designed to accommodate most cups, while the weighted silicone body helps keep it in place on the arm of your sofa. Choose from four colors: mocha, black, red, or grey.

4. A Tablet Stand That Also Attaches To Your Couch Arm Clamp Champion Universal Tablet and Cell Phone Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Furniture, pillows, headrests, your leg — you name it, this tablet and smartphone holder will likely mount to it. The clamps are designed so that you don't have to pop your case off, while the viewing angle is adjustable to help prevent any annoying glare. Plus, it's designed to work with any type of phone or tablet.

5. The Strip Lights That Add Flair To Your Entertainment Center Nexillumi LED Strip Lights $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Add these strip lights to the back of your television, and your entertainment center will instantly be upgraded to a home theater. You can use them outdoors, since they're waterproof — and if you download the free app, you'll be able to control them using your smartphone without having to get up.

6. A Set Of Vacuum-Pump Bottle Stoppers To Help Wine Stay Fresh EZBASICS Wine Saver Vacuum Pump $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to finish that entire bottle of wine just because it's open; save it for later using these vacuum-pump bottle stoppers. They're able to help your open bottles stay fresh for up to a full week, while the pump itself is made from tough stainless steel.

7. This Bluetooth Speaker That'll Add Tunes To The Shower INSMY Portable Bluetooth Speakers $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth speaker waterproof, but the built-in microphone also allows you to answer calls hands free. The rechargeable battery can last for up to 24 hours — and since it has a range of up to 100 feet, you don't need to stay by its side to maintain the connection.

8. A Pack Of Shower Steamers Made With Essential Oils KANDOONA ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer taking showers over baths? You can still enjoy the same soothing effects that come from bath fizzies by putting these steamer pucks in the tub while you're showering. The best part? They're made with essential oils that turn any bathroom into a spa.

9. The Bathtub Caddy Tray With Space For A Book & Your Wine Olivia & Aiden Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things are more relaxing than reading your favorite book in the tub, and this caddy tray features space for a novel — and a wine glass. It's made from stylish bamboo, while the extendable arms are designed to fit most baths.

10. A Slow Cooker For Restaurant-Quality Meals At Home Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Load up this slow cooker with your favorite ingredients before you leave for work — and by the time you get home, it'll have stewed into a delicious meal. It's large enough to feed an entire family, and the stone insert is removable in case you want to pop it into the oven.

11. This Gadget That Infuses Smoky Flavor Into Your Food NIA Portable Smoke Infuser $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to change up your weekly dinners? Kick your meals up a notch with this portable smoke infuser. It's designed to work with all types of food and drinks — from meats to cocktails — and the flexible hose makes it easy to maneuver into bags or containers. Just provide four AA batteries, and it'll be ready to go.

12. A Ceramic Bowl With Space For Crackers & Dip Kitchen Gadgets Soup and Cracker Mug or Cereal Bowl $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty ceramic, this bowl features a small box on the side where you can keep crackers for soup, chips for dip, cookies for milk, and more. It's large enough for single servings, and the hearty construction helps keep your hands protected from heat.

13. The Milk Frother For Lattes That Look Like They're From A Cafe Silver Fork High Powered Milk Frother Barista Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to enjoy delicious coffee to appreciate this milk frother, as its so versatile that you can also use it to whip up egg whites. The whisk is made from high-quality stainless steel, while the soft-touch handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand. There are even stencils you can use to create cafe-worthy lattes with fun designs.

14. A Kit That Helps You Grow Avocados At Home HENMI Avocado Growing Kit $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Avocados from the store can be expensive, so why not grow your own with this kit? It comes with everything you need to hatch an avocado seed, and you only need to change the water once a week. However, you might not see growth until the seventh week.

15. The Glowing Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For Up To 10 Hours Tenswall Essential Oil Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this diffuser, and it'll provide up to 10 hours of scented mist for you to enjoy. There are seven color-changing LED lights to choose from when setting the mood. Plus, each order comes with a remote so that you can control it from across the room.

16. A Set Of Essential Oils With Old & New Favorite Scents Anjou 18 Piece Essential Oils $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not sure what your favorite essential oils are? This set of 18 features many of the most popular scents (lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and more), as well as different ones like geranium and grapefruit. Plus, each oil comes packaged in a dark amber bottle to help prevent degradation from UV light.

17. This Hydrating Face Mask Made With Ruby Powder I DEW CARE Sugar Kitten Holographic Hydrating Peel-Off Glitter Face Mask $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with hyaluronic acid and real ruby powder, this glittery face mask is a glamorous alternative to regular peel-off masks. It helps hydrate and renew your complexion; simply leave it on for just 20 minutes three times a week to help plump up dry skin.

18. The Bamboo Tray That Makes It Easier To Eat On The Sofa Pipishell Bamboo Bed $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're eating dinner on the sofa or breakfast in bed, this table tray is a great option. It catches falling crumbs to help your home stay clean, while the bamboo wood gives it a classic appearance that won't go out of style anytime soon.

19. The Notebook That Uploads What You Write To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $29 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to waste time scanning notes into your computer; let this smart notebook upload them to Slack, Dropbox, Google drive, and many other cloud services. The reusable pages easily wipe clean, and they're compatible with any pen or marker from the Pilot Frixion line (one comes included).

20. A Relaxing Paint Board That's Infinitely Reusable Zen Satori Board $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need ink to draw on this drawing board, as simply dipping the brushes into water will activate the "paint." Your design will disappear as the water evaporates — making it infinitely reusable — and each order also comes with three refillable water pens.

21. These Dice That Shake Up Your Yoga Routine Chronicle Books Yoga Dice $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can give these dice a roll the next time you feel yourself getting bored with yoga, as each side features a different pose to help shake up your routine. They're made from wood instead of plastic — and with seven sides on each, there are so many possible combinations.

22. A Set Of Resistance Bands That'll Help You Get Toned At Home Peach Bands Resistance Bands Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness newbie, these resistance bands can still help you get pumped. Each order comes with four in varying difficulty levels, and they're made from 100% latex. Plus, they come neatly packaged in a convenient drawstring travel bag.

23. These Blackout Curtains That Help You Sleep In Extra-Late Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains $34 | Amazon See On Amazon When you want to keep the sun at bay so you can sleep in, these blackout curtains are must-haves. Not only do they help keep your room dark in the daytime, but they can also help insulate your home against the hot and cold. Choose from more than 20 colors, as well as lengths ranging from 63 to 96 inches long.

24. A Sink Light That Changes Colors To Match Your Water Temp JIUYUANXIN Colorful LED Water Kitchen Faucet Light (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Add this LED light to your sink, and it'll change colors between blue, green, and red (depending on your water temperature). It's designed to work with a variety of faucets — and there's no need to worry about rust, as it's made from ABS plastic.

25. These Colorful Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa TanTan Alexa Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control them using voice commands — without having to get off your sofa. They're more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs, and you have the choice of more than 15 million colors when setting the mood.

26. A Pack Of Plugs To Turn Your Home Into A Smart House Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Smart plug $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Some smart plugs require an additional hub in order to work — but not these ones. They can pair effortlessly with Alexa and Google Home, but you can also control them using the free downloadable smartphone app. Plus, they even let you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

27. The Light That Helps Brighten Your Face During Video Calls Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With its adjustable brightness and color temperature, this ring light casts your face in a gorgeous glow that illuminates all the right places. The clamp attaches to your monitor, and there's no need to plug it into the wall — just pop the USB cable into your computer. It'll be ready to go when you are.

28. A Lap Desk With A Built-In Cushion For More Comfort LapGear Designer Lap Desk with Phone Holder and Device Ledge $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Most lap desks look the same, whereas this one features a gorgeously patterned cushion paired with a wood-inspired top. There's also a slot where you can stash your phone while you're working, and many reviewers raved about how "lightweight" it feels on their lap.

29. This Acupressure Mat That Can Help Alleviate Pain ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Pillow Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon You only need to lie on this acupressure mat and pillow for about 20 minutes, and the thousands of raised points can help release endorphins as well as alleviate pain. They can also help stimulate blood circulation, and it's available in more than 10 fun colors.

30. A Gadget That Helps Sand Away Stubborn, Unwanted Calluses Romanda Electric Foot Callus Remover $29 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to scrape away at your feet to get rid of unwanted calluses; just use this body sander. You can also use it to exfoliate away old skin, while built-in vacuum helps keep your feet clean. And since the battery lasts for a full hour, there's no need to constantly recharge it.

31. A Set Of Glass Food Containers That Are Leakproof C CREST Glass Containers (5-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With leakproof lids to help keep your fridge and backpack clean, these food containers are must-haves if you tend to have a lot of leftovers. Each set comes with five in varying sizes — and they're made from chic glass, not plastic.

32. A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Make Cold Brew Toddy Cold Brew System $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of buying expensive cold brew from the store? Just make your own at home with this kit. It comes with everything you need — filters, a glass decanter, and more — and can even store your brew for up to two weeks without any change to its flavor.

33. This Decorative Privacy Film That Helps Insulate Your Home rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This privacy film is so chic you'll want to stick it up all over your home — and since it blocks up to 99% of UVB rays, it can even help insulate your space. It adheres to glass without any glue, which means you can also move and re-apply it multiple times.

35. The Glow-In-The-Dark Remote Covers For Your Fire TV Stick ZYF Firestick Remote Cover Glow (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm always losing my Fire TV Stick remote in my bed sheets, which is exactly why I just added these covers to my shopping cart. The bright colors make them easy to find, and the textured exterior allows for a firm grip. Plus, they also cover the battery compartment — just in case yours is a little loose.

36. A Bedside Organizer For Remotes, Tablets, & More Zafit 6 Pockets Bedside Storage Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from tough Oxford cloth that's tear-resistant, this organizer slips underneath your mattress so that you have a convenient place to stash remotes, tablets, magazines, and more. It's available in more than 10 colors to match your bedroom, and many reviewers wrote about how well it stays in place.

37. The Face Masks Formulated With Superfood Ingredients TONYMOLY Superfood Mask Bowl $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Cactus, coconut, green tea — you'll find these as well as dozens of other nourishing ingredients in these face masks. Each order comes with six masks that help hydrate, soothe, and purify your complexion. Plus, you can even keep them in the fridge as a way to help you cool down after a long day.

39. This Air Popper With A Built-In Butter Melter For Movie Nights DASH Hot Air Popper $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply place butter into the warming dish on top of this air popper, and it'll be ready to drizzle over your delicious bowl of freshly-popped popcorn. It's able to pop more than 15 cups of popcorn in less than three minutes, and the butter melter also doubles as a measuring scoop.

40. A Wireless Charger Made From Aviation Aluminum TOZO Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to work with any type of Qi-enabled smartphone, this wireless charger stands apart from the competition with its sleek, aviation-grade aluminum housing (which is available in many different shades). The LED lights even let you know when your phone is properly connected.

41. The LED Light That Brightens Up Your Patio Umbrella OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy eating dinner outside? You don't have to pack it in once the sun goes down — just put this light onto your patio umbrella pole. The LED bulbs are dimmable up to three levels, and zero tools are required for installation since it easily clamps around the pole.

42. A Futuristic Mug Warmer That Helps Drinks Stay Toasty Symani Coffee Mug Warmer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a slow sipper when it comes to tea or coffee, you might want to check out this mug warmer. Not only does it help your drinks stay toasty, but the water-repellent design also keeps it protected against spills. Plus, the futuristic lights around the edge should get brighter as the warmer works.