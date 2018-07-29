If Your Phone Dies Super Quickly, These Cheap Portable Chargers Will Save The Day
Let's say you're exploring a new city or you're on your way to work, and you get this harrowing notification: "Low Battery, 20% Remaining." How could the battery percentage already be that low, even after you charged it for seven hours over night? Starting off the day with a low battery is incredibly inconvenient, especially if you need your phone for navigation or work-related purposes. If you have a phone that dies quickly, though, these cheap portable chargers will definitely come in handy.
No matter what you're doing, having your phone die midday can really put a damper on things. Trust me: I completely understand that technology isn't always 100 percent reliable, but why risk toting around a dead phone when you can buy an inexpensive portable charger? Some portable chargers can hook up to your phone using a USB chord, others are external, and a few of them come in really cute colors. Regardless of which one you choose, each of these options are small — yet smart — investments that are will definitely help you in the long run. Once you buy one, you won't have to constantly worry about always bringing your clunky phone charger with you, and you won't need to waste time looking for an outlet when you're on-the-go.
AGS Lipstick-Sized Portable Charger
AGS Mini Lipstick-Sized External USB Charger, $8, Amazon
The AGS Mini aluminum power bank is super portable, and it'll only cost you $7.99 (or $8.99 if you order it in pink), directly from Amazon. It's about the size of a tube of lipstick, so it's super easy to fit into your bag. In addition to pink, it comes in chic shades of blue, black, and silver. You'll just need to provide your own USB chord. AGS's power bank is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices.
Puridea S5 External Battery
Puridea S5 Power Bank External Battery, $10, Amazon
Puridea's S5 External Battery is compatible with the iPhone 7, as well as the Samsung S8, and it will only cost you $9.99. It comes in several different colors and patterns, and it attaches to the back of your smartphone, fitting like a case. Another perk of using this external battery is that it has a MultiProtect safety system, which ensures complete device protection. So, if your phone dies and you have butterfingers (like myself), this might be a solid option for you.
ADDTOP Solar Charging Power Bank
ADDTOP Solar Power Bank, $14, Amazon
ADDTOP's Solar Charger power bank is perfect for that environmental conservationist that might be looking to save a little energy on a hike, while camping, or even while trekking through the city. For only $13.99, you can charge any iPhone or Android device by using solar power energy. Just remember to take your own USB chord with you.
PulsePak Battery Booster
PulsePak Battery Booster, $10, Amazon
For only $9.85, the PulsePak Battery Booster can provide up to two hours of extra battery life for your phone. It can hold a charge for up to three months, and it's compatible with Android and Windows phones only. It's rechargeable and fits on your freaking keychain, so that's really freaking convenient, eh?
Jade & Deer Flamingo Tech Charging Pom Bag Charm
Jade & Deer Flamingo Tech Portable Power Bank, $28, Amazon
Jade & Deer's Flamingo Tech Charging Pom Bag Charm is a little bit more of an investment than the other chargers, but hey, this one just so happens to be really darn cute. For $28, this puffy, glittery flamingo key chain can charge iPhones, Samsung phones, and other smart devices. Even though it's a tad pricier than the rest of these portable charging options, it's adorable and convenient. Who said cute and convenient can't be one and the same?
There are so many sweet options in terms of inexpensive portable chargers. Not only will they be able to help prevent your phone from dying when you're on the go, but they also won't break the bank. And honestly, that's all I really need in life. Fair warning, though, some of these happen to be super cute, so you might have a tough time choosing your favorite one. Choose wisely, my friends.