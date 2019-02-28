Sometimes, the hardest love language of all to speak to your partner is quality time. It just seems like life gets busier and busier, and the opportunities to just take a beat and focus all your attention on your partner become fewer and fewer. But if your love language is quality time, well, then it's probably a good idea to make time for one another, because your fulfillment in the relationship is a priority. You can do this by setting aside a relatively big chunk of time for a getaway — which, if you can, do it! — or you can find opportunities to squeeze in a little regular quality time, like for instance in the bedroom, with positions that speak to your love language.

If you aren't familiar with what "quality time" means when you're specifically talking about love languages, it's basically all about togetherness. That doesn't just mean being in the same room, but being focused 100 percent on one another without distraction. So, when choosing sex positions that speak the love language of quality time, chose ones that maximize connection and aren’t so complicated they can't be sustained for longer periods of time. Ones that really focus on being present and make it easy to be aware of what you are each experiencing in real time. Sure, there are definitely more complex and adventurous positions, and they can be fun but they don't aways make it easy to connect. So, for some solid quality time in the bedroom, give these positions a try tonight.

1 Lotus Giphy For gentle, connected, and slow lovemaking, nothing beats the Lotus position. To achieve this position, have the penetrating partner sit cross-legged on the bed. The receiving partner then sits on their lap and wraps their legs and arms around them. This positions requires a slow, grinding motion instead of thrusting. Talk about maximizing your quality time.

2 Coital Alignment Giphy Missionary position may be considered basic and vanilla, but it is actually an excellent position for quality time sex because it's easy to do and maintain eye contact during. To level up the pleasure, try a slight variation on this position called Coital Alignment. To get in this position, do as you normally would in missionary, then have the penetrating partner move their pelvis slightly higher up than the receiving partner. Then, rather than thrusting, each partner slowly grinds. This position slows thing down, allowing each partner to really be present — and the clitoral stimulation is next level.

3 Splitting the Bamboo Giphy If you want to get a little more advanced without sacrificing the opportunity to really be present with one another, try Splitting the Bamboo. This position requires a little more flexibility but the g-spot stimulation makes it totally worth it. To assume this position, have the receiving partner lay on their side. The penetrating partner then straddles their bottom leg, with their partner’s top leg supported on by their shoulder. They can then slide up to penetrate their partner. This is great for eye contact and as well as being able to really enjoy the view of one another’s beautiful bodies.