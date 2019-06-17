It's never easy being in the middle of two groups of people you love, which is part of what makes being in a relationship with someone you love and your parents do not so challenging. The key, the experts say, is to remain respectful and make your case to your family thoughtfully. “Rather than react or attack, explain why you’re happy with your mate. Give concrete examples of how your partner edifies your life. Don’t push for approval. Give your family time to see what you see, and to realize you’re happy and content,” says Winter. She adds that once you’ve heard your family out and considered their opinion, it's important to set a boundary moving forward. “Now that you’ve listened, there should be no further discussions on the matter. If they try again, explain you’ve already heard their concerns,” she suggests.

Dr. Brown says it's also important to consider any role you may have in creating this dynamic. “Another thing to ask yourself is, 'Is there anything that I am saying or doing that may unintentionally be fueling my family's dislike of my partner?',” he explains. For example, do you find yourself only sharing negative things about your partner and venting to your family? If so, it's probably adding to their dislike or distrust of your SO. If that's the case, Dr. Brown suggests sharing positive things about your partner to help them develop a better picture of who your partner really is.

The ultimate takeaway here is that while this dynamic is far from ideal, it also doesn't need to be a dealbreaker. Don't panic, just give it some time to allow the relationship to evolve and make sure that you are not contributing to the discord unintentionally — and if so course correct. Dr. Brown offers one last bit of advice and hope. “Over time, when they see the good qualities of your partner, your family will come around. Maybe not all at once. Give it time,” he says. Whew, that's a relief.