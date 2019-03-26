If You Want To Get A Little Weird, Check Out These 43 Products On Amazon

For the longest time I always afraid of the word weird — for instance, in middle school you never wanted to be accused of being odd if you wanted to be invited to all the birthday parties. But as I've gotten older, I can't help but look on at the word with a little more admiration. The people I meet who are the weirdest tend to be the most interesting, the oddest scenarios are always the most adventurous, and the weird products on Amazon I find always manage to be genius. Yep, it's official: weird is a good place to be.

So for anyone out there who's looking to get a little bit weirder with things in their day-to-day life — look no further than all of these freaky products that will make every moment a bit more exciting. From a bath bomb that's not only super-fizzy but also turns your bath water black to a yoga ball chair that helps strengthen your core while you work — there are tons of products available that help you stand out from the crowd as your own, unique self.

If you love the idea of adding a little more bizarre products to your life, check out this list full of them.

1. The Silicone Brush That Helps Remove Dead Skin From Your Lips BlushLips Exfoliating Lip Brush $8 Amazon See On Amazon Biting or licking your dry lips can leave them even more chapped, so exfoliate away that dead skin with the BlushLips exfoliating lip brush instead. Made from durable silicone that's soft yet highly effective, you can use this brush with or without a lip scrub to help magnify its exfoliating power, and the round bristles are great for stimulating blood circulation so that your lips look fuller!

2. A Slap Bracelet That Lets You Fidget So You Can Focus Impresa Products Spiky Slap Bracelets (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're writing a paper or trying to find a different way to focus at work, the Impresa Products spiky slap bracelets are a bizarre but brilliant find. These bracelets are made from high-quality silicone rubber that's hypoallergenic as well as BPA- and latex-free — which makes them great for sensitive skin. Slap or poke at them when you're in need of a good fidget.

3. The Trigger Point Massage Ball That Works On Practically Any Surface Acumobility Trigger Point Ball $24 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional massage balls that only work on flat surfaces, you can secure the Acumobility trigger point ball to almost anything in order to target any tight knots or trigger points in your muscles. This trigger point ball grips the surface you place it on so that it won't roll or slide away as you maneuver yourself on top of it, and the 100 percent medical-grade silicone design is exceptionally sturdy.

4. A Moisturizing Gel Infused With Vitamin E For Your Toilet Paper SATU Laboratory Toilet Paper Gel $15 Amazon See On Amazon Using dry, scratchy toilet paper is no one's idea of a good time, but wet wipes can clog up the septic tank: which is why this SATU Laboratory toilet paper gel is a brilliant find. Formulated with vitamin E to help moisturize your skin, just dab a little bit of this on your toilet paper for a fresher wipe. It also removes germs and bacteria from your skin.

5. The Hair Brush Made With Natural Bamboo Bristles Nipoo Paddle Hair Brush $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional hair brushes are made from plastic, the Nipoo paddle hair brush is made with natural, eco-friendly bamboo bristles that help to evenly distribute your hair's oils all the way from the root to the bottom of the shaft. The rounded ends on each bristle make for a gentle experience when you're trying to untangle knots, and since bamboo is naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal, this brush also helps protect your hair from any diseases — plus, each order even comes with a bonus miniature travel brush.

6. The Party Game That Up To 20 People Can Play At Once Laughcronyms Party Game $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you're having a big party and want something to keep them entertained: the Laughcronyms party game can accommodate up to 20 players. Players make up and draw funny, new meaning for different acronyms, then the judge of the round picks the one that made them laugh the most. Unlike other party games, you can play this one with both adults as well as younger family members, as players can choose whether to make their depicted acronyms a little NSFW or a little more appropriate for the younger folks.

7. A Pack Of Toe Socks That Wick Away Sweat And Moisture Meaiguo Five-Finger Socks (4 Pack) $14 Amazom See On Amazon Made with a blend of cotton and polyester that help to wick away moisture from your feet as you exercise, the Meaiguo five-finger socks set themselves apart from the rest by featuring separate slots for your toes, which in turn helps reduce friction and blisters. Able to fit most sizes, one Amazon reviewer raved that "they give a cozy feeling of soft, knitted yarn."

8. The Pillow That Helps Relieve Stubborn Pain In Your Neck EcoGreen Storage Chiropractic Pillow $19 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to help relieve pain from pinched nerves, herniated discs, spine alignment, and more, the EcoGreen storage chiropractic pillow gently cradles your neck so that the weight from your head is lessened — allowing it to reset your spine into its natural posture. This pillow is versatile since you can use it while laying down or sitting up in bed, and it only takes 15 minutes of use a day to alleviate any stubborn tension in your neck.

9. A Set Of Reusable Straws Made From Organic Bamboo NaturalNeo Bamboo Straws (10 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is bamboo exceptionally eco-friendly, but because it's also naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal, it means that the NaturalNeo bamboo straws help prevent any mold or bacteria from growing inside between washes. Each order comes with 10 reusable, biodegradable straws as well as one scrubber that lets you clean the inside of these straws with ease. There are zero inks, dyes, or bleaches used when making them.

11. An Anti-Chafing Powder Made With Soothing Calamine Anti Monkey Butt Friction Powder $6 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other anti-chafing powders typically contain talc, the Anti Monkey Butt friction powder does not — and even has calamine, which helps to smooth the texture of your skin. This powder not only helps to reduce any uncomfortable chafing, but it also absorbs any excess sweat, so you're not left feeling damp in hot weather. The fragrance is light and pleasant, and the added cornstarch means this powder goes on satin-smooth.

12. The Flexible Ice Cube Trays That Come With Their Own Lids Ozera Ice Cube Trays (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Traditional ice cube trays always seem to wind up cracking through repeated use — but the Ozera ice cube trays are made from durable, flexible silicone that can be twisted and bent without any damage. These ice cube trays are also stackable (which saves you precious freezer space) and come with their own lids so you won't have to worry about them spilling. Plus, the smaller cube size means it takes less time for your water to freeze.

13. A Fun Kit That Lets You Create Your Own Hot Sauce DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit $40 Amazon See On Amazon Able to make up to seven bottles of delicious hot sauce right at home, the DIY Gift Kits hot sauce kit comes with everything you need to get started, including four squeeze bottles, a 2-inch funnel, pre-made spice blends, and more. Each kit also comes with recipe cards that feature step-by-step instructions on how to get the perfect bottle of hot sauce, and according to one Amazon reviewer, the recipes only take about 20 minutes to complete from start to finish.

14. The Facial Hair Remover That's Removes Hair Quickly And By The Root R.E.M. Spring Facial Hair Remover $18 Amazon See On Amazon With zero harsh chemicals or bleaches required, the R.E.M. Spring facial hair remover pulls any unwanted hairs directly from the root, leaving you with clear skin and zero irritation. Made from 100 percent stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, this hair remover can bend and twist in practically any angle, making it easy to remove everything from peach fuzz to more coarse strands. One reviewer writes: "You will not be disappointed. So fast. So easy. As good as getting threaded without all the salon costs."

15. A Set Of Arch Supports That Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis BRISON Gel Arch Support Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, or flat feet that need a little extra support, you should try out the BRISON gel arch support set. These supportive sleeves are made from soft silicone that's reusable and easy to wash. The ergonomic design fits your foot comfortably without being too loose or too tight, and they're durable enough for daily use.

16. The Under Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold Bella Beauty Labs Under Eye Collagen Patches $13 Amazon See On Amazon Dry or tired eyes? The Bella Beauty Labs under eye collagen patches can help. Infused with hyaluronic acid, they infuse a lot of moisture back to the skin, and the added collagen simultaneously works to firm your skin and reduce any inflammation. Cruelty-free as well as vegan, these patches are safe for all types of skin, and best worn just before bedtime.

17. A Pillow Designed To Reduce Soreness In Your Knees While You Sleep Rubark Orthopedic Knee Pillow $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever woken up with a sore back or knees, try using the Rubark orthopedic knee pillow so you don't wake up stiff and aching. This pillow helps reduce soreness in your joins, tailbone, lower back, and more by properly aligning your spine as you sleep. The adjustable straps make it easy to get a secure fit, and the contoured wedge design is particularly great for people who sleep on their side.

18. The Sheet Masks That Gently Detoxify Your Pores BIOAQUA Face Sheet Mask (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is each mask designed like the animal printed on the front, but each BIOAQUA face sheet mask works to gently cleanse your pores so that your skin is left clear and refreshed. These masks also help to deliver a nourishing boost of hydration to your complexion (which is great for anyone who always finds their skin too dry), and one Amazon reviewer raved that "the masks did wonders hydrating our faces!"

19. A Chair That Helps You Exercise Your Core While You Work Trideer Ball Chair $35 Amazon See On Amazon The model above may look like she's just sitting — but without a backrest or side arms, you engage your core on this Trideer ball chair, which makes it a great, subtle way to stay active while you work. Able to hold up to 2,000 pounds so that you won't have to worry about it bursting, this chair is made from hypoallergenic as well as eco-friendly PVC, and the anti-slip surface keeps it secure to the ground so that it won't roll away.

20. The Moisturizing Hair Mask Made With Egg Yolks And Shea Butter TONYMOLY Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack $16 Amazon See On Amazon Getting rid of stubborn frizz can be a nightmare, but the nourishing egg yolks and shea butter in the TONYMOLY mayo hair nutrition pack make it easy to smooth each strand of your hair while helping to repair split ends. This hair mask has a light scent of vanilla blended with macadamia nuts (so no, it does not smell like mayonnaise), and many Amazon reviewers with dry, bleached hair wrote how it worked wonders for damage.

21. A Pen That Lets You Create Fun Pancake Designs Tovolo Pancake Pen $15 Amazon See On Amazon When you fill the Tovolo pancake pen with pancake batter, you can make all sorts of fun pancake designs with twice the skill (and half the stress) of a serving spoon or ladle. The silicone tip on this pancake pen allows the batter to flow through without risk of clogging, and the contoured plastic body makes it easy to control as you squeeze the batter out into whatever shapes your heart desires.

22. The Soap Made With Activated Coconut Charcoal O Naturals Detoxifying Charcoal Soap $12 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the activated coconut charcoal great for detoxifying your pores from acne, blackheads, and other blemishes, but the added peppermint oil in the O Naturals detoxifying charcoal soap works to balance any excess oil production while brightening your skin. Made with organic ingredient, these vegan bars of soap produce a rich lather that's sulfate- and paraben-free.

23. The Spray That Eliminates Unpleasant Bathroom Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is spray the Poo-Pourri toilet spray into the bowl before you go, and the non-toxic blend of essential oils (including lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass) will eliminate any unpleasant odors before they ever hit the air. This spray is perfect for parties where people are constantly using the bathroom back-to-back with others, and the formula contains zero harsh chemicals, aerosols, parabens, or formaldehyde.

24. A Black Bath Bomb That Hydrates Your Skin While You Relax The Bath Bomb Co. Black Bath Bomb $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they handmade in the United States, but The Bath Bomb Co. black bath bomb is contains detoxifying kaolin clay and hydrating coconut oil so that you can lay back, relax, and let your skin drink in the nutrients. This bath bomb will actually turn the water dark once it dissolves, but it won't stain your tub.

25. The Silicone Cups That Make It Easy To Poach Eggs KITZINI Egg Poaching Cups (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Poaching eggs can be difficult for professional and at-home chefs alike, so why not take the effort out of the equation with the KITZINI egg poaching cups? These cups are made from durable, heat-resistant silicone that spreads heat evenly as your eggs boil inside, and once they're done cooking it's easy to slide them out because it's non-stick.

26. A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Start Derma Rolling Prosper Beauty Derma Roller Microneedle Kit $27 Amazon See On Amazon A derma roller looks a little scary — but it helps to stimulate blood flow in your skin, allows moisturizers and serums to sink in more effectively, and exfoliates off dead skin cells. With the Prosper Beauty derma roller microneedle kit, you've got everything you need to get started: three roller heads made with titanium microneedles, one handle, and a carrying case to keep it safe and sanitary while traveling.

27. The Gloves That Moisturize Your Hands With Vitamin E LANGFON Moisturizing Fingerless Gloves $14 Amazon See On Amazon With an inner gel layer that's infused with hydrating vitamin E, the LANGFON moisturizing fingerless gloves make it easy to transform dry, cracked skin into soft and smooth hands. Over time the gel will absorb into your hands and wear down (so you can tell it's really working), and you only need to wear these gloves three or five times a week for 20 minutes at a time to experience the full benefits.

28. A Mask That Relieves Pressure From Your Sinuses Thermalon Heat-Cold Sinus Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got pressure in your sinuses or even just a headache, the Thermalon heat-cold sinus mask will help relieve any pain or discomfort. You can use this mask hot or cold by popping it into the microwave or freezer, and unlike other masks this one is resistant to mold, bacteria, and fungal growth. Completely odorless as well as reusable, one Amazon reviewer raved that "it is my go-to for headaches, head colds, and sinus infections!"

29. The Vegan Moisturizing Cream Made With Coconut Water Pacifica Probiotic Water Rehab Cream $16 Amazon See On Amazon 100 percent vegan as well as cruelty-free, the Pacifica probiotic water rehab cream is safe for all types of skin, and uses coconut water combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry, parched skin. There are zero parabens or phthalates in this cream, and because it's completely oil-free you won't be stuck with any greasy residues after you apply it to your skin.

30. A Mini Waffle Maker That Makes Fun Animal-Shaped Waffles CucinaPro Animal Mini Waffle Maker $30 Amazon See On Amazon Square waffles are cool, but you know what's cooler? The miniature animal waffles you can make with the CucinaPro animal mini waffle maker. This waffle maker can make up to seven animal-shaped waffles at a time, and the non-stick cooktop makes it easy to pop each one out without any breakage.

31. The Salad Serving Bowl That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Smart Planet Collapsible Salad Bowl $15 Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it collapse down for easy storage, but the Smart Planet collapsible salad bowl also has a detachable tray that lets you keep your different salad ingredients separate from the lettuce, ensuring that your lunchtime salad is crisp instead of soggy. There's also a built-in container where you can keep your favorite condiments, and the silicone design is even antibacterial.

32. A Whitening Tooth Powder Made Without Any Fluoride The Dirt Whitening Tooth Powder $20 Amazon See On Amazon Searching for a natural way to whiten your teeth without any fluoride, gluten, sugar, or GMOs? Look no further than The Dirt whitening tooth powder. This powder has zero added sweeteners but still has a pleasant taste since it's made with cinnamon, orange, and cardamon, plus a little goes a long way — many Amazon reviewers noted that their tins lasted three months or longer.

33. The Nail Clipper That Can Handle Ingrown Toenails And More Harperton Precision Toenail Clipper $19 Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to trim an ingrown toenail with a regular, flimsy pair of clippers, but with these sturdy toenail clippers, it's easy to cut through nails of all sizes and thicknesses. One reviewer writes: "Very well made and extremely sharp. Easily clip very thick nails with much less effort than pinching style nail clippers. Unique side positioned shearing face lets you easily position the two blades to make you clipping occurs where you want to clip, even with thick nails."

34.A Handy Tool That Cracks Lids Open And Holds Spoons OTOTO Spoon Holder $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100 percent food-safe silicone, the OTOTO spoon holder props your cooking utensils off your countertop in order to reduce mess — plus, you can also use it to crack open lids to release steam while preparing your meals. Durable and heat-resistant, one Amazon reviewer noted how it makes a great gift for any at-home chef.

35. The Microfiber Mitts That Wipe Away Dirt And Grime From Your Car Relentless Drive Car Wash Mitts (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Looking to get that extra-shiny finish on your car when you're washing it? Try using the Relentless Drive car wash mitts. They're made with lint- and scratch-free chenille microfiber that's safe to use on paint and other delicate surfaces (cars, trucks, boats, glass, and more), and they won't leave any swirls on your car once the water dries.

36. A Spatula Designed To Make Flipping Pancakes Easy OTOTO Pan Man Spatula $16 Amazon See On Amazon With its curved design that allows for an effortless flipping motion, the OTOTO pan man spatula makes it easy to flip pancakes directly in the pan so you don't wind up with lumpy batter. BPA-free and made with 100 percent food-safe materials, this spatula has a magnetic man at the end of the handle that allows you to hang it on your fridge or oven for easy storage.

37. The Set Of Eyebrow Stencils That Get You A Salon Look Right At Home BQ Hair Eyebrow Stencils Set $17 Amazon See On Amazon Eyebrows can make or break your entire look, so make sure you're getting salon-quality brows by using the BQ Hair eyebrow stencils set right at home. Each set comes with 16 different brow shapes to choose from, plus a three-in-one eyebrow pencil that's waterproof and sweat-resistant. Many Amazon reviewers noted how this set was "easy to use" and that the results were "natural and perfect-looking!"

38. A Deodorizing Seat Cushion Infused With Bamboo Charcoal DGQ Deodorizer Seat Cushion $17 Amazon See On Amazon Infused with bamboo charcoal that naturally purifies the air and prevents mold, the DGQ deodorizer seat cushion absorbs excess moisture in order to prevent any unwanted odors. The non-skid base on this cushion keeps it securely in place while you're seated, and in the event it ever loses its deodorizing power all you have to do is leave it in the sun for two hours so that it can "recharge."

39. The Facial Pads Infused With Apple Cider Vinegar And Lemongrass Hello Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Pads $15 Amazon See On Amazon The Hello Cider apple cider vinegar pads have ACV in them — but are also infused with with hazel, tea tree, german chamomile, lavender, rose, and even lemongrass. There are zero synthetic fragrances, oils, preservatives, or alcohols in these wipes, which makes them safe for all types of skin — and they're great for helping to control breakouts while balancing the pH level of your skin.

40. A Pair Of Scissors Designed For Chopping Up Herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors $15 Amazon See On Amazon All it takes are a few snips, and the Jenaluca herb scissors will effortlessly chop up all your herbs in just seconds. These sharp scissors cut your greens into perfectly uniform pieces (which makes them great for adding that extra presentation flair when cooking for others), and each pair comes with a cover to protect the blades while in storage. They're made from durable stainless steel.

41. The Tripod That Makes It Easy To Take The Perfect Selfie UBeesize Selfie Ring Light With Tripod Stand $36 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are there three lighting modes to choose from (white, warm yellow, and warm white), but you can also adjust the brightness on the UBeesize selfie ring light with tripod stand so that no matter what sort of lighting you're in, you can still take the perfect selfie. The tripod is adjustable so that you can angle it depending on your needs, and it's compatible with practically any smartphone without a case — including the iPhone X and the Samsung Note 7.

42. An Egg Slicer Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel BestUtensils Egg Slicer $11 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a way to slice perfectly uniform hard-boiled eggs every time? Then try out the BestUtensils egg slicer. This handy tool is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't corrode over time, and with one easy squeeze of your hand it slices your snack into six equal pieces. There's also a hanging loop on the tip that makes it easy to store, and the built-in lock keeps it from popping open when not in use.