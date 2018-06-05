Frostbite is a real concern when using ice during sex. "Some people will find the cold slightly uncomfortable at first, but pain is a sign of trouble when it comes to ice play," says Crista. This is why communicating about the sensations you're both feeling is so important. A "pins and needles" sensation, burning, or stinging are all warning signs of frostbite. Visual cues mean you should stop immediately and get warm. Look out for excessive redness or even a blueish tint to the skin, which is rare, but possible. The person using the ice should also be aware of these signs, because the skin on the fingertips is sensitive as well. Keeping a washcloth in a bowl of warm water nearby is a good safety measure, according to Crista.

A more comfortable way to incorporate ice cubes into foreplay or sex is to run them lightly over lips, nipples, around earlobes, wrists, fingers, inner thighs, down the spine and lower back, and even along the bottom of a foot. "If the cube against skin is too intense of a sensation, try cooling your mouth or fingers (or both) with ice and letting your partner’s body warm them back up. You can keep going back to that bowl of ice for a quick cool down," says Crista.

As with any kind of sensation or temperature play, using ice isn't for everyone. There is nothing wrong with trying it out, and there is nothing wrong with enjoying it (or not). Just make sure to listen to your partner and pay attention to how they respond. Even if you love ice play, you should stop at the first sign of pain or excessive redness.