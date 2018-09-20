Christmas in July is a real thing. So is Christmas in June, May, April, March, February, January... You get the picture. As summer comes to an end, and everyone else starts gearing up for fall, I only have one thing on my mind: Christmas is almost here! Even though I celebrate two major holidays between now and then, Christmas is the one I have major heart eyes for. If you start thinking about Christmas early like me, you know these things are all too true.

I've said it before and I'll say it again (and again): Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. There's something so special about the weather cooling off, twinkling lights and mistletoe hung so perfectly, and happy music playing everywhere. Everything feels a little lighter, brighter, and — dare I say — merrier. The Christmas spirit really puts me in a great mood, and I feel it from other people, too. Christmas is a beautiful time of the year when families and friends come together and reunite, and people think of others' needs in addition to their own.

So why not prolong these heartwarming feelings? I'm down to celebrate Christmas year-round, TBH. If you think Christmas is just as wonderful as I do, you'll probably relate to these things, too.

1 You Play Christmas Music Year-Round Michela Ravasio / Stocksy I can't be the only person who has a saved Christmas playlist on Spotify that I listen to year-round. Whenever I need a little cheering up, Christmas music always puts a smile on my face and a little pep in my step. The soothing sounds of sleigh bells and chimes found in every single Christmas song make my heart so happy, and even if it's not socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music in the summertime, I do it anyway.

2 The End Of Summer Means That It's Almost Christmas BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy For me, the end of summer doesn't mean that it's time for fall — it means that I can start counting down the days till Christmas. (Let's be real though, I start the countdown on Dec. 26 every year.) I'd be happy to skip the leggings and flannels and go straight to red, white, and green-striped pajamas ornamented with little Santa hats or sleigh bells.

3 When People Say "Christmas Comes Earlier Every Year," You Get Excited Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy I don't understand people who complain about seeing Christmas commercials in August. Christmas is the best day of the year in my personal opinion, so why not celebrate it for as long as possible? If stores want to decorate their windows as soon as temperatures dip below 90 degrees, I'm all for it. Plus, the sooner you start thinking about Christmas planning, the more you can actually enjoy Christmas when it comes around.

4 You're Not Hyped Up About Halloween Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy Halloween, Schmalloween. Besides being an indicator of how far away we are from Christmas, I don't get too hyped up about Halloween. It just gets in the way of me celebrating the best day of the year. I say, this year, we skip Halloween and just celebrate Christmas on that day instead.

5 You're OK With Watching Christmas Movies Year-Round Elf / Warner Bros. Love, Actually, Elf, and The Polar Express are all on my list of feel-good movies (which also includes The Devil Wears Prada and Mean Girls). So, anytime I'm feeling like watching a fun, lighthearted movie, I just might pick one of those. And truly, when Netflix takes away any of my favorite Christmas movies, my world comes crumbling down a little bit (because that's not melodramatic at all).

6 You Already Know What Presents You're Getting Everyone Milles Studio / Stocksy I've known what presents I'm getting my family and friends since the beginning of the year. (Not actually, but pretty close.) Since I'm thinking about Christmas literally all the time, it's only natural to also be thinking about presents year-round. As I travel or even go shopping casually, I always keep an eye out for fun, unique gifts that are perfect for my family.

7 ...And You Know What Presents You Want VeaVea / Stocksy Even though presents should never be the focus of Christmas (tell that to my 8-year-old self), it's nice to open up a little something special from your loved ones every year. I may or may not have a hidden note on my phone with my Christmas wishlist, ready to reference at a moment's notice. Anytime anyone asks me, "What do you want for Christmas this year?" I have an answer ready to go.

8 You Have A Favorite Christmas Song That You Hum Regularly Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I hum Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" more often than I care to admit. It's super catchy, and once I get it stuck in my head, it stays there for weeks. I've just come to accept the fact that I am perpetually humming Christmas music, and if someone notices, I just have to own up to it.

9 You Probably Already Have Christmas Lights Up T-REX & Flower / Stocksy I may or may not have taken down my artificial tree from last year, but regardless, all Christmas enthusiasts know that Christmas lights are first and foremost meant for the holiday. Whether it's some multicolored ones or the traditional yellow-white, Christmas lights are a staple decoration that (literally) light up my life.

10 You Can't Wait Until Fall-Themed Window Displays Get Taken Down Jovana Rikalo / Stocksy Fall leaves and pumpkins are nice and all, but what really gets me excited about entering a store is when fake snow, holly, and strings of lights are displayed in the windows. Once stores start thinking about Christmas, that means everyone else likely is, too. And that means that everyone has finally caught up with me.

11 You Have A Christmas Checklist Hiding Somewhere Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy Presents for the fam? Check. Honey-baked ham ordered? Check. Movie marathon DVDs picked out and cued up? Check and check. There's a lot of planning that goes into Christmas festivities, and I'm the kind of person who won't settle for less than perfection. So even if other people aren't up to my speed, I want to make the holiday special for everyone involved. (They'll thank me for it later — I hope.)