Unfortunately, going through a breakup can definitely lead to some emotional baggage. This is especially true if your ex belittled you or undermined your self-esteem. If you have relationship anxiety in the present it could be because of hurtful things an ex said to you in the past. Although it can be tempting to brush mean comments under the rug, if you realize that they're still affecting how you view yourself or your relationships with others, it may be time to acknowledge that you're still hurting.

According to prominent LA-based relationship therapist Dr. Gary Brown, having anxiety about future relationships is more common than people think. "It's completely normal for many people to feel not only grief after a breakup but also to experience some anxiety about their future in another long-term relationship," Dr. Brown tells Elite Daily. "Much of how you respond will depend upon the nature and quality of your last relationship, as well as, how the relationship ended." So, if your ex put you down during your relationship or while breaking up, it makes sense for you to feel shaken. Here are some examples of comments that could be to blame and how to let go of the toxicity they left behind.

1. "I never really loved you." Giphy Finding out that the person you loved didn't feel the same way about you can be devastating. "If you felt like your love was unrequited, then that can also produce some anxiety related to your own self-esteem," explains Dr. Brown. "It could also be anxiety provoking if you're doubting your own lovability in general." However, it's important to know that one persons' feelings are not a reflection of who you are.

2. "You were just a place-holder until I could find someone better." Giphy No one wants to feel like a backup plan, especially not with someone they were in a relationship with. "This might be a particular problem if you've had a series of [breakups] that ended with you wondering if you're meant to be in a relationship at all," says Dr. Brown. If you find yourself questioning your desirability, reexamining what went wrong could bring you some much-needed closure. "I strongly suggest doing a deep dive into what did and didn't work for you in your last relationship," recommends Dr. Brown. "You may come to the realization that you're a good person and your anxiety may be more related to the fact that your ex didn't truly appreciate you."

3. "You were bad in bed." Giphy Oftentimes, the difference between healthy and toxic communication isn't what you say, but how you say it. Naturally, intimacy is an important part of a healthy relationship, and being honest about satisfaction in the bedroom is key to a sustainable dynamic. However, there's a big difference between being made to feel bad about yourself in the bedroom, and being lovingly encouraged by your partner to make adjustments. If the former was true in your relationship, and your partner was hostile about your bedroom techniques, then you're better off without them. But if the latter is more accurate, and instead, your partner was communicative about what made them feel good in bed, then consider it a learning experience.