If You Feel Like You'll Never Find Love, Take Some Advice From These Women

Even for the most hopeless romantic in the world, trying to find love can feel totally hopeless after a while. All it takes is one bad breakup, a few bad Tinder dates, and one douchey guy from college ghosting you convince anyone that the pursuit just isn't worth it. TBH, any one of those four things could easily make you feel like you'll never find love.

A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share their own personal experiences with the times they gave up on love.

If you're at this point in your life, take some firsthand advice from these women who've been there.

Giving up made her realize she can be herself.

/u/Belmagick

She met her husband a week after giving up.

/u/PBRidesAgain

She finds it lonely at times but it's mostly a good thing.

/u/Mute_Mermaid

As soon as she gave up, she found love with a FWB.

/u/MissMeowsertons

She can't stand the thought of meeting someone right now.

/u/glittermustardmo

She devoted her time to other interests.

/u/cityoftress

Giving up on love inspired her to spend time on herself.

/u/icecreamsparkles

She met someone absolutely "incredible" as soon as she gave up.

/u/arielTheHumanOne

She held out until she found the perfect person.

/u/kitsuko

She always has it in the back of your mind.

/u/whatsanity

Can I just make one suggestion for you? Maybe don't call it "giving up" on love. I know I don't personally know you but you're not a quitter! Just take the time to focus on yourself and enjoy the process. So what if love just happens to find you during that process?

