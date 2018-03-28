If You Feel Broke AF, These 42 Beauty Products Under $1 On Amazon Will Make You Look Like A Million Bucks

You know those days when all you want to do is head to a store for a little retail therapy in the form of bold lipsticks and hydrating sheet masks? Yeah, you’re not alone. You’re also not alone in feeling broke AF, counting your pennies trying to justify yet another beauty purchase. As any beauty lover knows, it ain’t cheap. When you start thinking about adding all the latest makeup, hair care, and skin care products to your collection, it's a lot of money. But never fear, because beauty products under $1 on Amazon actually exist. Yep.

If you’re a firm believer that your makeup bag should be able to overflow without your wallet totally draining, you’ll be happy to know that there are a whole slew of affordable beauty products on Amazon. And, since part of adulting is learning how to budget to not break the bank while still living our best lives, it only makes sense to look for all the best beauty products for a serious steal. And if you scour the pages of everybody’s favorite next-day delivery site, you'll find more products under $1 than your vanity will be able to handle.

So, if you’re sitting here scrolling through Instagram or Facebook, wishing you could afford the liquid lipsticks, manicures, and statement eye makeup palettes of the bloggers you follow, get excited because you’re just a scroll away from affordable goodies you can "add to cart" for pennies.