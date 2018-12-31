Spending significant holidays with your partner and their crew for the first time can be super intimidating. Even when you feel secure in the relationship, feeling nervous or anxious about hanging out with their group of friends on New Year's Eve is totally normal. Thankfully, your first New Year's with your significant other's friends can not only be fun, but it can also present a great opportunity to get to know the people closest to them on a deeper level.

If you've never met bae's friends before, then the pressure may feel a bit more intense than if you've already had a chance to break the ice. Either way, the truth is that while their friends' opinions may hold some weight, you are dating your partner, not their friends. So, it's important to remember that your SO is your bae for a reason: because they really like you! Any solid group of friends that genuinely wants your partner to be happy will want to make you feel comfortable and included in the evening's events. To get some more tips on how to approach spending time with your partner and their friend group, I spoke to NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter. Here's what she had to say.

1 Remember, it's only one night. Giphy No matter how stressed you're feeling about the occasion, the truth is that you're only going to be spending one night together. According to Winter, putting this small time window into perspective is key. "It’s just one night," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Give it a shot. If you enter with a positive attitude, you may just have a wonderful time. Remember, the point is to engage your new partner’s friends, not to sell yourself.

2 Try to view the situation from a positive angle. Giphy "Look at it like an adventure," recommends Winter. "You can occupy yourself with getting to know your partner’s friends. This should take the focus off your discomfort and point you in a positive direction." Try to stay focused on getting to know the new and interesting people who make up your partner's inner circle. The type of people someone surrounds themselves with can say a lot about who they are.

3 Pretend like you're holding a relaxed and fun interview. Giphy "Think of yourself as an interviewer," suggests Winter. "Ask them questions about themselves; their hobbies, passions, and dreams. Nestled within those topics you’ll find their heartbeat and this is where connections are made." Asking questions and showing interest in others demonstrates that you care about getting to know them. Even if you're worried they don't like you, engaging people in conversation shows your bae you're putting in the effort to try to connect with their crew.