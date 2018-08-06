There is no precisely "correct" amount of time required to get over a breakup. Some just simply take longer than others. If you're taking longer to get over it then you have in past breakups, start by being kind to yourself. Don't beat yourself up for not moving on faster. However, if you’re still heartbroken after a year or two, well then, it’s time to start taking some more proactive steps.

“That’s clearly way too long to get over a breakup. In that scenario, there’s a lot more going on inside the individual than the breakup itself. This is where professional counseling is of benefit.” And there is nothing wrong with asking for help when you need it.

OK, so all of that is a bummer, but let me leave you with a more hopeful note. It will get better. Even when it feels like it couldn't possibly, it still will. Remember those breakups I told you about? The one that took years to get over, and the friendship that imploded after two decades? I never thought I would be able to fully move on, but, guess what? I did. And now I have a better partner than I ever could have hoped for, and a best friend who I am closer to than I ever thought possible. And all that pain, all that heartache, taught me to appreciate them both in ways that I never would have otherwise. So, hang in there. If I can do it, you definitely can, too.

