It's the most wonderful time of the year, everyone! Well, um, not really... but it's close enough. Sure, Halloween 2018 hasn't even happened yet — but Christmas is right around the corner. By now, you're probably ready to put your candy corn down and pick up a different snack that'll put you in the holiday spirit. If that's the case, I have the perfect munchie for you. I'm not talking about gingerbread men or candy canes; I'm talking about Iceland Luxury Christmas Tree-Flavored Chips. That's right: Potato chips that taste like Christmas trees exist, and they're perfect for anyone trying to *literally* taste the holidays.

The festive potato chips — which are officially called Iceland Luxury Christmas Tree Flavour Salted Hand Cooked Crisps — will give you a new way to celebrate the season. Instead of baking chocolate chip cookies or pouring the eggnog, you can break into a bag of these "crisps" and let the scent of pinecones overwhelm you. Let's face it: There's nothing like putting up a Christmas tree and smelling fresh pine, so eating Christmas tree-flavored potato chips must be the next best thing... right?

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to put my PSL down for a bag. Let the holidays begin, y'all.

So, what makes a potato chip taste like a Christmas tree, anyway? The product's description answers all of the ingredient questions you might have. According to Iceland, the British grocer selling the snack, the chips include pine salt flavor seasoning and pine oil. (For a full list of the product's ingredients, click here.) With that being said, the piney taste of these potato chips will probably remind you of the Christmas tree you're about to decorate. How's that for holiday spirit?

By now, you've probably noticed that Iceland is indeed a British company. Therefore, the snack is currently available in the United Kingdom. If you're miraculously planning a trip across the pond and hope to try the Christmas tree-flavored chips, you can buy a bag for £1.00 (which is roughly $1.30). That's totally worth the flavor of Christmas, if you ask me.

Apparently, Twitter agrees that these chips are a must-try. In fact, most people are making me want to plan a trip to the United Kingdom just so I can have a bite.

Some folks are even "pining" for them. (LOL, get it?)

If you feel the same way, it looks like you'll have to plan your vacation to the United Kingdom in order to try 'em. In the meantime, there are other ways you can celebrate the holidays early. For starters, you can buy this Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar to help you count down the days until Christmas with booze. Each day leading up to Dec. 25 has its own mini wine bottle, so you can discover a new flavor every day of the month. That's a holiday miracle, if you ask me.

Still, wine isn't the same as Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. I guess I'll just crack open a bag of Lay's and light a pine-scented candle until I can get my hands on a bag.