I Went On A Wellness Retreat In Costa Rica & It's The Perfect Way For You To Kick Off 2019

2018 is coming to a close, and it feels bittersweet. On the one hand, I'm looking forward to a new chapter and another opportunity to chase my dreams. On the other hand, it can be tough to leave certain situations and people behind. A new year is simply a new page in the book of our lives, and it's a chance to make brand new goals and try new things. Whether you want to pick up where you left off this year or switch things up completely, there's no better time to do it. I went on a wellness retreat in Costa Rica, and it's the perfect way for you to kick off 2019.

If I'm being perfectly honest, sometimes the struggle of knowing what you want out of life is all too real. As a 20-something, there's the pressure to have it all figured out. It often feels like a clock is ticking, and there's a time crunch to embrace your best life.

The new year is the perfect time to reflect on the past, live in the present, and plan for the future. It's OK to change things along the way and do something outside of the box. So, I decided to join a wellness tour in Costa Rica with G Adventures, and it was the best decision I've made all year long. I'm now equipped with the knowledge to take on the new year with a positive mindset and clear vision.

I Practiced Self-Care hey_ciara on Instagram This year, I've learned that self-care is crucial. I began to truly understand the importance of incorporating balance and wellness into my life. The daily demands of life and the people around you can make it difficult to find time for yourself, but a wellness trip can give you that necessary time to recharge. I joined a group of people with similar intentions, and I learned a variety of practices that now help me incorporate self-care into my normal routine. From stand-up paddle board yoga to volcanic mud baths, I finally had the opportunity to prioritize my physical and mental health — and it was amazing. I left my group trip feeling better than ever.

I Balanced Adventure And Wellness hey_ciara on Instagram Life is all about balance, and travel is, too. I travel full-time, which means that I lead a life full of adventure. It's amazing, but I've learned how important it is to make my health a top priority on the road. When I joined this wellness tour, I was worried that I would sacrifice adventure for the sake of peace. I wanted the best of both worlds, while discovering all that Costa Rica has to offer. Fortunately, this tour was perfect for travel lovers like myself. One morning, we would be zip-lining through the Costa Rican rainforest, and then we'd be soaking in thermal hot springs by sunset. I learned that it's possible to seek balance while having fun.