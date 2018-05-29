I Used 'Bachelor' Lines On Tinder & Guess If I Got A Neil Lane Engagement Ring?

My favorite thing about The Bachelor and all its spin-offs is the one-liners. Like when Megan Bell, a contestant on The Bachelor's 19th season, said ahead of her trip to New Mexico, "I'm so excited. I've never been out of the country before." Some one-liners are funny, some are sassy, and others are downright flirty. That's what I was going for with this opening line to my first match: "I'd like to take you to the fantasy suite." And honestly, I was expecting a more enthusiastic response than, "Okay lol."

Sydnee Lyons

My next line was classic Bachelor but also kind of true, since this guy didn't seem to appreciate my opener. To reassure me that we, of course, had a natural and instant connection, he pointed out that we were only four miles away from each other. Um, OK. That sounds a lot more like geography than chemistry but while we're on the subject...

Sydnee Lyons

I asked him about his hometown because every Bachelor front-runner has the same cutesy hometown background that makes them impossible to hate. So did he. He grew up in a small town that "actually was rated number one place to raise your children." I fact-checked him because that sounds too good to be true. His town makes the list, yeah, but it's not No. 1. Still, impressive. And did he just mention kids? Sean and Catherine Lowe, we're coming for you!

Sydnee Lyons

Bachelor law dictates that I also have a small-town upbringing, which I really do, so I obliged. Now, for my final question. The right answer could earn one lucky guy the chance to grovel at my feet on national television! Are you here for the right reasons? Only then can I give you the final rose. I don't make the rules, Chris Harrison does.