It's safe to say that the world appreciates what Chrissy Teigen has to offer. Fantastic cookbooks? Love 'em. Hilarious social media comments? All about it. Fashion advice? Oh, hell yes. The 32-year-old model seems to excel at nearly everything she does, and let me tell you, when Teigen wore a different headband every day for two weeks in August, I was inspired. I mean, let's be real: try as I might, I can't look like Chrissy Teigen. I certainly can't pull off the outfits in Chrissy Teigen's wardrobe. But headbands? Headbands I can do. So, I gathered up my favorite hair accessories, and I tried wearing a headband like Chrissy Teigen for a week, and honestly, it took a lot more effort than I initially realized — but was totally worth it.

Let me be clear about one thing, though: My hair and I have a love/hate relationship. One day, I can use my curling wand and feel like absolute dynamite, and the next, I'm angry about fine my hair's fine texture, annoyed that it won't grow quicker than I'd like, until eventually, thoughts of hacking it off take over my brain. (I've done a pixie before, damnit, and I'M NOT AFRAID TO CUT YOU AGAIN!) But I thought that perhaps doing something different with my hair every day might give me a new appreciation for my locks, and truth be told, it did. At the end of my experiment, my hair and I had a big heart-to-heart, and now, we're friends again. Let's give you an abridged version of the process, shall we?

Day One

Courtesy of Karen Ruffini

Look. Some days I leave my apartment looking polished and ready for the day. Other days, I barely make it out of the door clothed and half the time I have a wet head. If you can't commiserate, then we're clearly not the same species.

Can you guess what kind of day I was having here? Of course you can, because my hair is that awful combination of being half-wet and half-dry. But look how cute my headband is, you guys! If I'm being real with you, I'm going to tell you that my adorable dusty rose-colored headband sort of saved the day. By the time my hair did dry, it actually looked hella cute, but at that point, I was already too deep in my daily routine to stop and take a well-lit selfie. So maybe the first day wasn't exactly what I'd call a success, but it was to no fault of Chrissy Teigen. I take the blame for this one, guys.

Day Two

Courtesy of Karen Ruffini

Promising myself that I wouldn't repeat the mistake I made on Day One, I woke up, showered, and actually dried my hair instead of letting it dry naturally like I usually do. I decided to go with my headband that makes me feel like Rosie the Riveter, and I think it worked with this outfit. If I'm being honest, I actually think it made the outfit, and when I went to the food store after work, I was complimented on the whole ensemble (big thank you to the woman in the pasta aisle, you made my day).

If Day One was an utter fail, I'd say that Day Two was a total win. I was finally getting into the Chrissy Teigen spirit, and I was feelin' myself.

Day Three

Courtesy of Karen Ruffini

I'm just going to say this: I SLAYED Day Three. I made it bow down to me like the #Queen I felt I was. I decided to channel my inner Cardi B for this ~lewk~, mixing prints with bold color. And — no pun intended — I liked it like that.

Did it matter that I barely left the house to debut my new, fiery image? Nah. I realized that I didn't even need the approval of friends or strangers to feel like a total rockstar, and that felt pretty good.

Day Four

Courtesy of Karen Ruffini

Here I am, back on my bullsh*t with the not-yet fully dried hair, but I honestly didn't hate it. I felt a bit more granola with this look compared to the day before, but the pop of orange seemed like an unexpected and fun addition to an otherwise plain outfit. If by this point you haven't realized that I'm not big on getting crazy glam each morning, then let me be the first to tell you: I have visions of dressing like a total diva each time my alarm clock goes off, and by the time my legs are up and walking, I basically pick my outfit out with my eyes closed, not even caring what ends up being the final result. It's a struggle.

But once again, my plain outfit felt kicked up a notch by the headband, and it made me feel that, in the eyes of outsiders, I may have actually *planned* this outfit, so I'm calling that a win.

Day Five

Courtesy of Karen Ruffini

Day Five was, in my opinion, a nice, hearty mixture of all my previous looks. It wasn't super dressed up, but it also didn't look like I threw something together last minute. In a perfect world, every day would look like Day Five Karen, because it felt like an amped up version of myself. (No disrespect to Day One through Day Four Karen. I'm proud of them, too.)

This little lace number was a souvenir from Italy ,and it's dainty but not too dainty. I paired it with one of my favorite lip colors, threw on one of my million classic white tees, and was ready to party (and by party, I mean "sit in a chair and work").

So, after a full work week of wearing my hair like Chrissy Teigen, I sadly didn't transform into the Lip Sync Battle commentator, but I did realize that it's actually fun to break from your traditional beauty routine and switch things up from time to time.

Will I wear a headband each day for weeks on end? Probably (definitely) not. But the next time I'm feeling a little bit drab with my everyday routine, I just might pay a visit to my accessories drawer.