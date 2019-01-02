I Traveled Without My Cell Phone For A Week & Had The Time Of My Life

Let's be honest: You may feel like you're a little too attached to your cell phone. It goes everywhere with you, including on vacation. While you typically go on vacation to kick back and relax, your phone seemingly keeps you attached to your social life back home. It's extremely helpful to stay connected with loved ones when you're away, but it can also prevent you from being fully present. So, I'm here to tell you about a time when I traveled without my cell phone for a week in Guatemala. (I actually lost it, and it taught me few lessons.)

The internet and smartphones have made travel seem more attainable than ever before. You can book a vacation within minutes these days. And once you arrive at your destination, you can rely on social media friends to provide recommendations, and apps to help guide you along the way. This can be extremely useful, but isn't travel about disconnecting and recharging? Isn't it about learning more about yourself, or at least, finding that really cool sight?

When I lost my phone, I was distraught and wondered how I would take photos and refer to any recommendations I saved on my phone. Well, I ended up learning what it means to truly disconnect, to reconnect with myself and the world around me.

I Truly Unplugged hey_ciara on Instagram In society today, most of us are constantly plugged in. You're getting notifications to check text messages, social media feeds, emails, or news feeds. Unfortunately, his can lead to a loss of focus. It's really difficult to be in the present moment when so many things are begging for your attention. When I traveled without a phone, naturally, I lost the urge to constantly check my phone. I wasn't anticipating the next notification, so I could fully focus on my surroundings. After all, the notifications would be there when I returned home. This allowed me to be completely present and tap into my intuition. I disconnected from the social media world, which allowed me to reconnect with myself.