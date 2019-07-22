I Traveled To Paris For Couture Week & Booked A Photo Shoot To Live My #BestLife

For anyone who knows me — either personally or on social media — it's no secret at all that I live for finding the most picturesque moments of all of my travel destinations. I always want my Instagram feed to look as extra and wanderlust-y as possible, and no matter where I am, my eyes are seeking a photogenic background. So when I traveled to Paris for couture week, I did not hesitate to book a photo shoot to live my #BestLife.

Traveling solo means I'm already at a disadvantage, because it's difficult for me to get quality photos of myself. I recently invested in a Bluetooth remote-controlled tripod so I can take my own photos, but when in Paris — especially for couture week — I figured, why not be extra AF? So for my photos in front of the Eiffel Tower, instead of lugging my tripod to Place du Trocadéro, I booked a photo shoot with Flytographer.

According to their website, Flytographer is a service that connects travelers with local photographers pretty much anywhere in the world. You're able to choose how long your photo session will be, and each shoot is completely customized for you.

Flytographer provided the shoot of a lifetime for me during couture week, and I was so excited to bring some memories from Paris home with me.

Booking a shoot with Flytographer is super easy. You simply visit their website and click on the length of shoot you want to book. The length of the shoot determines how many outfits you can change into, how many locations you'll visit, and how many pictures you'll receive.

After I booked my shoot, I was contacted by one of the Flytographer concierges, who answered any questions I had upfront. The concierge also connected me with Olga, my photographer, a couple days before our shoot so we could connect about my vision for the photos.

Olga and I chatted over WhatsApp about what to expect on the day of. She gave me her two location recommendations (Place du Trocadéro and Pont de Bir-Hakeim), and she told me where to meet her. I told her I would plan to wear two outfits — one for each location — and I reviewed what I hoped to achieve in the shoot.

Finally, the big day came. We decided to meet at Trocadéro at 6 a.m. so the lighting will be perfect and there won't be too many people in the area. I decided to wear two different dresses. The first was a custom, dusty pink tulle gown by Atlanta designer Oyemwen. It made for the dreamiest pictures, especially with the Eiffel Tower in the background. I loved that Olga let me play and twirl around in the dress to capture some candid shots.

We walked to Bir Hakeim, and I sneakily changed into my second dress in a small alley. This one was a more casual, long-sleeved, white midi sundress with a low V-neckline by L'Academie on Revolve. I accessorized with a couple pieces I borrowed via my Rent the Runway Unlimited membership: an adorable transparent purse by Zac Posen and a gold coin necklace by Oscar de la Renta.

My Flytographer shoot was definitely one for the books. I loved that I didn't have to worry about finding a photographer myself, and Olga was such a dream to work with. We had a wonderful time chatting and shooting together, and I know I'll be booking myself another photo shoot through them in the future. Whether you're taking cute engagement photos or you're on a trip by yourself and want to be extra like me, I can't recommend Flytographer enough.