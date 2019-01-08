I Took A Spontaneous Solo Trip To New Orleans & It Was Exactly What My Soul Needed

I took a solo trip to New Orleans, and it was love at first sight. I travel by myself often, but there are come places that I'd rather not experience alone. (A romantic destination could feel a little lonely when you're traveling solo, you know?) Needless to say, it can be difficult to find the right destination that has a lot to offer to all types of travelers. If there's one place I would recommend to someone who's traveling solo, though, it would definitely be New Orleans. I took a spontaneous solo trip to New Orleans for the weekend, and it was exactly what my soul needed.

Solo travel has been the best gift I've given to myself within the past few years. When I first start traveling alone, I was worried about getting bored or feeling lonely. I was nervous about making new friends, finding things to do, and eating in restaurants alone. These days, things have changed, and I've learned to truly enjoy my own company.

As a solo traveler, some destinations just work better than others. It helps to find a destination that has plenty to discover, and New Orleans certainly ticked that box. I found myself falling in love with this city — especially the food — by the moment. I'd return in a heartbeat, and I think it should be at the top of your travel bucket list, whether you have someone by your side or not.

I Was Able To Make My Own Itinerary, Without Having To Compromise hey_ciara on Instagram New Orleans has so much to offer, so I knew that I'd have no problem finding things to do as a solo traveler. I signed up for several free walking tours where I had the opportunity to explore some of the city's cemeteries, and I also took a ghost tour where I learned about the supernatural side of New Orleans. I simply strolled the French Quarter and fell in love with the colorful homes and historical architecture. There was always something to do, eat, or see — and I since I was traveling solo, I was able to do everything I wanted to do, without having to compromise with someone else.

I Made Friends From All Over The World hey_ciara on Instagram New Orleans is a city that's full of life, so I knew that I would have no trouble meeting people. I decided to stay in a hostel to make things easier, especially since I planned to enjoy the nightlife. As soon as I stepped foot in my hostel, I was greeted by travelers from England and Switzerland. Before I knew it, I was dancing down the infamous Bourbon Street and listening to live music on Frenchmen Street. I was able to enjoy being alone when I wanted time to myself, while also meeting some really awesome people. The great thing about solo travel is that you never know who you'll meet.