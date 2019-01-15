I Took A Solo Trip To Tulum On Valentine's Day & It's The Sweetest Gift I've Given Myself

The countdown to Valentine's Day officially begins. Before you know it, your Instagram feed will be filled with teddy bears, roses, pink boxes of chocolates, and couples standing hand-in-hand. If you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day may just be another day to you, but it really doesn't have to be that way. I'm a firm believer that Valentine's Day can be whatever you make of it. In fact, I took a solo trip to Tulum on Valentine's Day. It was honestly the sweetest gift I've given myself, and my story just might convince you to embark on a journey like this, too.

I travel solo frequently, and I've fallen in love with it over the past few years. Even still, there are certain holidays and instances where being alone feels a bit unusual. Christmas and Thanksgiving definitely feel that way, because I've always spent these days surrounded by loved ones. So naturally, I shuddered at the thought of spending Valentine's Day all by myself. Then I realized that I could choose to see this day from a different perspective, and went for it.

I booked a flight to Tulum, Mexico, and I wasn't quite sure what to expect. To my surprise, this solo trip ended up being one of my favorite trips to date, and I think it's something everyone should experience for themselves.

I Embraced The Freedom Of Solo Travel I recognize that I won't always have the amount of freedom that I do now, so I believe that it's truly important to cherish this period of my life. This is the decade to find myself and explore the wide world around me. This solo trip helped me figure that out. When I was there, I woke up, jumped on a bike, and simply explored the city on my own terms. I ate as many tacos as my heart desired, and enjoyed every single second of it. I spent an entire day swimming and relaxing at the beach, without feeling rushed by anyone — because I was by myself! I was able to do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. This was the most liberating feeling ever.

I Treated Myself During this trip, I treated myself to things that I usually pass up on. I allowed myself to get a manicure and pedicure. I even experienced a sweat lodge (Temazcal) at Maya Tulum Resort, which left me feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. The simple act of going for a swim, and even relaxing in my room after a long day of activities, made me feel so good. I learned and really appreciated the importance of treating myself.