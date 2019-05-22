First there was normcore. Then Crocs became cool again. Most recently, dad sneakers blew up. And now, Hush Puppies' Power Walkers collection has become the latest so-ugly-it's-good trend to completely turn the fashion world on its head. Why have we been obsessing over geek chic as of late? Who the heck knows, but to be honest, I'm kind of into this new collection — say hello to the rise of grandpa sneakers.

Comprised of three women's styles, the collection reimagines classic Hush Puppies silhouettes in vibrant new color ways, exemplifying how to nail old-meets-new. The styles are bulky, orthopedic, and would definitely be a hit in any nursery home, and the best part about it all is that their somewhat stuffy aesthetic is intentional. As explained in a press release by Ken Beaulieu, VP Global Product for Hush Puppies, “There are a lot of brands who find it difficult to remain true to what they stand for and chase trends. Hush Puppies isn’t one of those brands. We didn't have to create a dad shoe as we've had ours before your dad was even a dad. The Power Walker is an original and we’ve updated it with some new modern colors that Hush Puppies consumers young and old will love.”

Take a look at the collection and you'll immediately be struck by it's refreshing color palette. Two of the three styles are available in white, powder pink, pastel teal, cornflower blue, silver, taupe, and black, while the third style is available only in white, taupe, and black. The hues feel decidedly modern and perfect for spring and summer — they perfectly contrast the silhouettes they cover.

The first silhouette is the Power Walker ($99.95, hushpuppies.com), which features a classic lace-up design. Crafted from full grain leather, perforated detailing adds some fun texture around the collar of the shoe. And now for the part that would really delight you grandparents — the sneaker comes complete with Bounce™ technology in the footbed that provides energy rebound with every step, making them a dream to walk in all day long.

Next is the Power Walker II ($99.95, hushpuppies.com), which is even more grandpa-chic than the last thanks to it's two velcro straps. It also boasts a Bounce™ footbed, so if you want a shoe that's comfy and boasts easy on and off, this one's for you.

The Upbeat ($99.95, hushpuppies.com) rounds out the collection, and it boasts an especially old school aesthetic when selected in either the black or taupe color way. Compared to the other two styles, it feels decidedly more modern. The Ubeat also boasts perforated detailing and a Bounce® dual-density outsole that releases energy and absorbs shock — it's a shoe that looks current on the outside but is an old sole on the inside (see what I did there?).

If you feel like the dad shoe is so 2018 and you want to help usher in a new yet equally cringe-worthy footwear trend, snag yourself a pair of Power Walkers stat.