John Green's name has become synonymous with hit teen romance stories these days, thanks to big-screen adaptations of his books The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. However, his beloved debut young-adult novel has not yet been adapted for the screen... until now, that is. Hulu is bringing Green's first novel Looking for Alaska to life this fall in a brand new miniseries, and the newly release trailer finally gives fans a first look at the real-life versions of Pudge, Alaska, The Colonel, and Takumi. Hulu's Looking for Alaska trailer is sure to excite fans of the book for the upcoming Hulu adaptation.

The first-look teaser that Hulu released over the weekend does not delve into the plot of Looking for Alaska, opting instead to introduce fans to the main characters and paying homage to John Green's writing by including several of the most memorable quotes from the 2005 novel. The brief, one-minute clip introduces Charlie Plummer as Miles "Pudge" Halter, Kristine Froseth as Alaska Young, Denny Love as Chip "The Colonel" Martin, and Jay Lee as Takumi Hikohito, as each character speaks a line from the book that best represents their personality and story arc. The video ends with Alaska rousing the group of outcasts for an adventure, coyly saying "Alright, who's up for some fun?" Check out the teaser trailer below.

Hulu on YouTube

The trailer serves as the perfect introduction to the world of Looking for Alaska, especially since the most important elements of the novel are emotional phrases and the friendship between its four main characters. In the book, Pudge (the narrator and lead character) is obsessed with learning the last words of famous people, and is inspired to open himself up to new experiences when he transfers to a boarding school by the last words of French writer François Rabelais: "I go to seek the Great Perhaps." The teaser underlines how important this phrase is for the new series.

We also see how important the core friendship between Pudge, Alaska, The Colonel, and Takumi is in the new video. In the book, Miles befriends his boarding school roommate Chip and soon enters his small circle of friends. Chip reveals that he goes by the nickname The Colonel, a reference to the strategy he puts into concocting various pranks around the school, and gives Miles the ironic nickname of Pudge since he is so tall and skinny. The Colonel's best friends are the aspiring hip-hop emcee Takumi and the impulsive, unpredictable Alaska.

As the group grows closer through various pranks, schemes, and adventures, Pudge finds himself falling in love with Alaska, but there is an obstacle standing in the way of them being together. I won't spoil what happens in the book here since a lot of people who haven't read the book might be waiting to watch the TV series to get the story.

Thankfully, fans do not have to wait much longer to watch the full miniseries for themselves. All eight episodes of Looking for Alaska are due to drop on Hulu on Oct. 18.