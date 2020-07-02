After a 30-day break from Instagram, Cassie Randolph shared how she's doing after her Colton Underwood split. Randolph gave an update on July 1 by posting a picture of herself smiling blissfully on the beach alongside a lengthy caption. "The last 2 years I’ve been thrust into a spotlight after living a fairly normal life," she began. "Since then, I’ve been trying to learn how to navigate my life changes while also trying to cling to who I am."

"I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it’s been paralyzing. I can overthink everything," she continued. "It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled to your personal life. It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show (I could say so much here). It can feel like an uphill battle. Sometimes I want to just say what I want & forget my sensitive side that strives to do the 'right thing,' be calm & rational, be kind, think of others first etc."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then Randolph got into what she wishes she could say to her haters. "I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop. It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it. It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

But then she hits herself with some context. "One minute I feel my rant above & the next I feel selfish thinking about myself when there are truly critical issues in the world right now: BLM, Covid, toxic politics, matters of life and death; social injustice. Kinda puts personal problems in perspective," she continued. "Hence, the reason I decided (against advice) to cancel contracts & delete IG for 30 days."

So, what did she do with all the time off? "The break, tho short, was amazing. What did I do? I read a LOT, got a tattoo, caught up with friends, attended 2 protests, finished 60 HOURS OF SIMUCASE, re-evaluated my dreams and goals, went surfing, dyed my own hair, played my guitar, got out my sewing machine...lived in the moment.Life is short," she explained. "We all have struggles to figure out. All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don’t feel regret."

Randolph announced her split from Underwood on Instagram on May 29. "First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," she wrote alongside multiple pictures of the two of them throughout their relationship. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

A couple days later, on May 31, Randolph took to her Instagram Stories to slam multiple outlets spreading "fake news" about her relationship with Underwood. The following day she took what seems like a much-needed 30-day break from social media.

Happy she was able to disconnect and get back in touch with herself.