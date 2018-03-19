How You Act Around Someone You Secretly Have Feelings For, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Spring is in the air, which can only mean one thing — spring fever. If you're as feverish as I am, you're crushing on everyone in the world right now. And with good reason: After those long, hard weeks of winter, the spring light sure does make everybody look really good. Now, chances are, you think that how you act around someone you like has changed since you were in middle school. But if you believe that, then you think wrong. I've acted exactly the same around all of my crushes as I have since the ripe age of 11 years old, which is to say like an absolute freak.

But if you're as much of a freak as I am, you know that it's not really your fault. You were born this way. In fact, astrologically speaking, the way you behave around the person you are attracted to was probably written in the stars since you were born. Yes, every zodiac sign responds to their crush completely differently, highlighting their own desires and quirks. And whether or not you are looking for your sign or for someone else's to find out whether their feelings are the same, I've deduced what you can expect right here for you.

Here's how each sign acts around their crush:

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Ruled by fiery Mars, Aries is the initiator, which means they have no problem making it clear to their crush exactly how they feel. Aries is the sign most likely to unabashedly flirt with their crush until everyone in the room is totally uncomfortable. Any rivals for their affection had better watch out, too. Mars is the god of war, so Aries will probably fight them.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus believes that the way to their crush's heart is through their stomach, just like them. They will be offering their crush a bite of whatever they are eating, and asking them whether they want to go and grab something more substantial later. As the fixed earth sign Taurus can be pretty obsessive about whomever they set their sights on, you better hope their crush feels the same.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini is a duplicitous air sign and can often feel like they are two people at once. In their crush's presence Gemini will probably flirt with a completely oblivious third party, to the confusion of everyone. That's just Gemini's game. If a Gemini likes you, don't ever expect them to be straightforward about it. They'll want and expect that whomever they're with is able to play along.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

It takes a lot for sensitive and sleepy Cancer to open up to anyone, so when they have a crush, they'll usually get overwhelmed by the strength of their emotions and need to go lie down and take a nap. At a party, for example, their crush probably won't even notice that anything was going on with Cancer at all because they'll be out of the room, taking some much needed alone time, writing in their journal, or getting some quick shuteye.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)

Leo will do whatever they need to seek attention from their crush: doing shots, breakdancing, coming in first place at a hot dog eating contest. If someone else is in the spotlight, Leo will be right there beside them, waiting to take over with their own hair-flipping, eye-catching routine. A Leo with a crush is hard to miss, and most people can't resist their ardor and affection. This fixed fire sign usually gets exactly what they want.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

Career-driven Virgo is easy to miss at first. They'll be all suited up and taking themselves super seriously in the corner, with one eye on their crush the whole time they're networking. And when they finally get the nerve to talk to the person they're interested in, they'll have a hard time turning off the shop talk and might completely bore them at first. Give Virgo a chance. This earth sign is actually super sweet and completely devoted, once you get through to them.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Ruled by Venus, Libra is all about relationships. When they have a crush, it's more than a crush. They're completely head over heels. And while they might think they're playing it cool, their crush will totally be able to tell that they've got butterflies in their stomach. It's a little obvious when Libra starts sharing the names they've picked out for their future children.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

Secretive and introverted Scorpio will often completely shut down around the person they're crushing on, to the extent that nobody even knows what they are feeling at all. If they don't shut down, then they'll speak in riddles that they don't honestly expect anyone to understand. That's how Scorpio retains their power; rather than being pursued, they like to be in control, and they get control by being mysterious. If a Scorpio has gotten you in their sights, don't question it. Just let them take the wheel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Sagittarius takes nothing seriously and absolutely loves to joke around. They'll tease their crush and play pranks on them to the extent that it becomes impossible to tell whether they actually like them or just think of them as the butt of every joke. It's definitely the former, but Sagittarius has a limited capacity for expressing their feelings. Just roll with the punches and wait for them to take you on a ride.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)

Capricorn treats a new crush the way they treat every other new friend: by asking them a lot of questions to find out everything about them that they can. It will be impossible to tell whether Capricorn is interested in their crush as a person, as a romantic prospect, or a potential employee. That's because Capricorn probably hasn't figured it out themselves yet, either. It takes the oldest earth sign a long time to act on anything, so a lot of patience is needed before they decide to come around.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius is usually the strangest one in the room. They might not steal the spotlight like Leo, but they have their own eccentricities, and when they have a crush on someone, it's usually because they think it's a person who will "get" what they have to say. An Aquarius will share their own unique spiritual theories of aliens with their crush, and ask what they think. It's an unorthodox way of flirting, but breaking from routine is what this untraditional sign is all about.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

Don't wait on Pisces to take the lead. A Pisces will usually follow their crush around like a lost puppy dog until someone takes pity and decides to engage them. When they do, they'll find themselves talking to a delightful daydreamer with a huge appetite for romance. But it'll be up to their crush to take the lead. Pisces likes to go with the flow, and rarely goes out of their way to swim upstream.

