Have you heard the exciting, yet anxiety-inducing news yet? Summer 2019 is sure to be one you won't forget, because it begins with two eclipses. In astrology, an eclipse is the harbinger of major change, and truth be told, there's no way to prevent this change from happening. All you can do is watch as your destiny unfolds, and some of us should pay close attention, because if you're worrying about how the solar eclipse in Cancer 2019 will affect you, if you've a cardinal sign for your sun or ascendent — Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn — this eclipse season is bound to be a pivotal moment for you. Take note of what's going on in your life in the weeks leading up to and away from it, as it all begins with a solar eclipse on July 2 at 3:16 p.m. EST.

Even though you might not like the change this eclipse evokes in your life, trust that it's all a part of your journey. There's a reason you were put in this direction and there's something to be gained by going down this path. How do I know this? Well, an eclipse connects with something called the lunar nodes, and in astrology, the lunar nodes describe the energy you're meant to move towards. I know it sounds cliché, but nothing worthwhile is ever easy, is it? Keep that in mind if this eclipse really shakes things up in your sign.

Since this eclipse takes place in cardinal water sign Cancer, it has the power to activate your intuition, remind you of what matters to your heart, and influence the way you empathize with others. Read on to find out how:

Aries: Expect Changes That Begin Close To Your Heart

There could be a major shift arriving in one of the most personal aspects of your life during this eclipse season. Because the solar eclipse takes place in your fourth house of home and family, it has the power to help you reshape the dynamic of your household. Expect changes to affect your familial relationships as well as your home environment. This also has the potential to affect what matters most to your heart.

Cancer: You're Becoming Brave Enough To Be Your True Self

This eclipse will reshape the way you view your identity and help you become a more authentic version of yourself. Activating your first house of the self, this eclipse is pushing you to leave behind preconceived notions of the person you are and to embrace the person you're becoming. Don't let who you've been hold you back from who you could be. This eclipse could even leave people thinking you seem different.

Libra: You're Being Pushed To Succeed In Your Goals

You're on your way to a major career transformation because this eclipse sends change to your 10th house of social status. This will push you to make a move in your career that ultimately brings you closer to success. It's time to be noticed for your talents and your hard work. It's time to commit to the career path you're passionate about. This could mean a job change, a promotion, or even a simple shift in your confidence towards doing what you love.

Capricorn: Your Relationships Are Being Transformed

This eclipse has the power to make or break your closest relationships. Is this relationship working for you or is it time to let go and open yourself to something better? Sending lightning to your seventh house of partnerships, this eclipse could be the start of a beautiful relationship that teaches you so much. However, it could also be the push to move on from a partnership that is stagnant or draining to you.