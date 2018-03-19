How Will Hannah Be In '13 Reasons Why' Season 2? Katherine Langford Spills The Details
Katherine Langford shot to national recognition last year in the role of Hannah Baker on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Playing the teenager who left classmates audio tapes explaining her reasons to commit suicide, Langford earned Golden Globe and Satellite Award nominations for her portrayal. With Season 2 of the show arriving on Netflix later this year, all hints have pointed at the storyline focusing on 13 Reasons Why's other teens rather than continuing Hannah's story. So, how will Hannah be in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
Speaking to W Magazine recently, Langford teased the way Hannah will appear in new episodes. Although the first season was based on a 2007 book by Jay Asher, Season 2 is expected to introduce brand new storylines, which opens a world of possibility for how to handle Hannah's role in the series. For now, Langford seemed to emphasize that Hannah may not be as central to the plot as she was in Season 1:
Last December, amidst filming Season 2 of the series, Langford even explained to Entertainment Weekly that Hannah will take a backseat in upcoming episodes. Well, seeing as the character is dead and we've already seen so much of her story, that almost goes without saying:
While much of Season 1 included scenes from Hannah's own perspective, perhaps Season 2 will revisit the same moments from other people's POV. This plot twist would explain Langford's comments about Season 2 closely exploring the effects her death had on others, and it fits her hints that fans will see a "different Hannah."
Dylan Minnette, who plays Hannah's friend Clay on the series, spilled some hints earlier this year about how his character will cope with the loss of Hannah. While we may see other aspects of Clay's life play out in Season 2, Minnette suggested that he may face inner turmoil thanks to his grief. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January, he said:
Based on Clay's reluctance to let Hannah go, I think some flashbacks of the two are definitely in store for next season. In addition to perhaps seeing Hannah from a different lens, maybe she'll even appear as a ghost in new storylines. No idea is too crazy for TV nowadays!
Later in her interview with W, Langford only furthered the speculation about Hannah having a ghostly presence in Season 2.
"Playing Hannah but not really playing Hannah?" Sounds like characters having visions of Hannah to me.
Netflix has yet to announce the release date of Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.