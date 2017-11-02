How To Take Professional Instagram Pics Inspired By Canon's #ShootForGreatness Ultimate Photo Park

There's a reason they say "Instagram or it didn't happen." Nowadays, in a world where social media reigns supreme, forgoing photo documentation is unheard of... but there is a different way to think about capturing those special moments. Here's how Canon's #ShootForGreatness Ultimate Photo Park will make you think before you upload your next #OOTD or #dogstgram.

Earlier this year, Canon launched the #ShootForGreatness campaign, which encouraged photographers to examine the world around them through a Canon lens, particularly the lense of a EOS Rebel T7i DSLR. Everyone is accustomed to their smartphones, but sometimes, being in the right place at the right time isn't enough — you need the right tools to capture the magic.

With that in mind, Canon decided to hold a curated space in New York City on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 that allows curious minds to come in and take a peek at the EOS Rebel T7i. Naturally, professionals are at hand to guide people through the experience. Ultimately, it intends to allow visitors to look at photography in a new light (in addition to a new lens, of course).

"The goal of the photo park is to educate consumers to find the perfect images in everyday life while challenging them to step from behind their smartphones and reach for a camera that can capture the instantaneous moments that happen every day — with the #NoFilter quality they deserve," Robert Altman, senior manager Canon image communications, marketing division tells Elite Daily. "The benefit is tapping in to the photographer in each of us, elevating unforgettable moments through the lens of a Canon camera."

When visiting the space allows for moments like this, how can you resist?

Canon

Canon

There's no denying that filters are fun and Instagram and Snapchat stories are addicting, but isn't it interesting to get back to basics? Wouldn't you like to hone in on your skills to really make your feed stand out? That's what the Photo Park is all about.

"Your social media feed is an expression of self and experience, and everyone wants their social media page to look great and get likes," Altman also tells Elite Daily. "Using a DSLR camera as opposed to a cell phone for social media ensures that the quality of the picture will be represented and that these memories can last a lifetime."

With that in mind, doesn't a trip to Canon's Ultimate Photo Park sound like a blast?

Those in the city can stop by at any time on Nov. 2nd between 4 and 8 pm and Nov. 3 between noon and 9 pm.

Canon

CanonUSA on YouTube

Not in New York? No problem — Altman gives Elite Daily a scoop on what photographers should focus on to up the quality of their work.

"There are so many preferences when it comes to photography, but one of our best tips is to utilize simple backgrounds in order to show [and] display the main focus of the image," Altman tells us. "The simpler the background is, the more the main figure stands out. For example, when we have the confetti image in our photo park, the background is white to make the colorful confetti really pop."

To add to that sentiment, he also suggests photographers try to play with perspective, depth perception, color and light, motion, and reflection. "There is a magic that comes from capturing perfectly timed moments," he adds.

So now that you have a few tips and tricks, it's time to spice up your feed, make each moment truly memorable, and examine the world around you in a different way. It sounds like you're about to be the next IG star. Happy shooting.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.