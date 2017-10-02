How To Support Gun Control If You Want To Make Your Voice Heard

In the aftermath of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas that occurred on Oct. 1, people are rallying for a re-evaluation of the United States' gun laws and regulations. With over 50 people killed and hundreds more injured, the Las Vegas shooting is considered the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. This is unfortunately another example of gun violence our country is faced with daily. If you're wondering how to support gun control, there are multiple options available for you to get involved.

Update: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.

Earlier: According to the Washington Post, police found more than 10 rifles in the room of the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, where he had previously opened fire on the crowd of concertgoers below. According to the New York Post, the gunman had already killed himself on the 32nd floor before the police entered.

The crowd was attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip when the shooter began firing.

Now, the public – including Hillary Clinton – is pulling for a re-evaluation of our gun laws and regulations. The former presidential candidate tweeted,

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.

She added specifics on NRA regulations regarding gun silencers, saying,

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.

A thought that is truly disturbing.

Those behind her message include Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. In a 2016 interview with the Las Vegas Sun, he said there was no practical reason for individuals to possess high-capacity magazines. He said,

The time it takes for suspects to change magazines gives potential victims an opportunity to escape and law enforcement officials an opportunity to safely fire back. That being the case, the fewer times a shooter has to switch out magazines, the fewer the chances for people to get away and authorities to get a protected shot.

To get involved in the fight, Everytown For Gun Safety makes it easy with clear guidelines and tons of resources to help get your voice out there. They can help you identify your senators and representatives, and also provide a script to help guide your conversation and requests.

When you reach a staff member or a voicemail box, please tell them the following things: Tell them your name, and that you're a constituent. Tell them to vote NO on Senate Bill 446, what they call 'concealed carry reciprocity.'

You can also tell them that you're outraged there are 93 gun deaths a day, seven of which are teens or children. You can tell them that 62 percent of firearm deaths are suicide, and that the presence of a gun in a domestic partnership ups the risk of the woman's death by five times.

Additionally, you can call up your representative's office through the Capitol switchboard at (202)-224-3121. Just be sure to not ask to speak to a representative for a state that you do not live in.

You can also tweet at your representatives (find their handles here) and tell them you are for gun control reform. Or, text ACT to number 64433, which is currently being circulated on Twitter.

If more guns in more places made us safer, wouldn’t the U.S. be the safest country on earth? Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/79O8dVlfTT — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) October 2, 2017

One website called 30 Gun Control Actions You Can Take Now also helps outline ways you can promote gun control reform and take action in your own home to promote gun safety. They provide resources to help people learn about the current state of gun laws in our country, and also offer advice on how to get involved in your own community to spread gun education.

It is just too large of an epidemic in our country to ignore. If you'd like to get involved and have your voice heard, utilize any resources you can to identify your senators and spread your support for gun control reform.

Editor's note: This post has been updated to include the Capitol switchboard number at (202)-224-3121.