How To Stream 'A Christmas Story Live!' So You Don't Miss Any Of The Holiday Fun

It's not really Christmas until a fishnet leg lamp is glowing in the window, blazing forth in unparalleled glory. ("It reminds me of the fourth of July!") If you know just exactly what I'm referring to, you're probably a fan of the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. The film has become a bonafide nostalgic staple of the season and it's hard to imagine celebrating without it. Now that live TV spectaculars are all the rage these days, Fox is combining two of audiences' favorite things — the holidays and musicals — with A Christmas Story Live! The star-studded event will air on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7/6c. But you also might be wondering how to stream A Christmas Story Live! so you don't miss out on all the festive fun.

We get it. The hopes are high for this event. Fox did an excellent job of taking on a live musical when they got into the game by producing Grease: Live back in 2016. The show was a critical and ratings success story and even garnered 10 Emmy nominations and 5 wins. The original Christmas Story movie was sans musical numbers, so we get why you might be all, "Huh? I don't remember any songs in that!," but this is inspired by A Christmas Story: The Musical, which premiered back in 2009. Fox has also called on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to compose the score and some original songs for the show, so we have a lot of faith in the music's potential.

As for the cast, it's hard to find a more pitch-perfect musical theater actor than Tony winner Matthew Broderick to star as the narrator, especially alongside SNL alum Maya Rudolph. They'll be joined by other familiar faces like Jane Krakowski, Ana Gasteyer, and Ken Jeong. Newcomer Andy Walken steps into the iconic role of BB Gun-wanting Ralphie "you'll shoot your eye out" Parker.

FOX on YouTube

Sure, there are lots of festive fetes to get to and you might need every last minute of your weekend for holiday shopping — "live TV" might not be in your vocabulary right now. Or maybe you no longer have a TV because it's 2017 and that's a thing now. That's A-OK! A special streaming sesh might be in order, and fortunately Fox has got you covered. If you have access to a TV provider, FOX.com and FOX NOW will be streaming the show via devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, Roku, Apple TV, or Xbox One. If you are willing to wait until the day after the broadcast, you can watch on-demand on FOX NOW with no TV provider necessary. You will it also be able to watch it on Hulu, which is considered a Pay TV Provider partner, along with Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and Fubo TV.

It's not easy to mess with an entertainment favorite like A Christmas Story that means so much to people, but we're thinking a family-friendly musical event like this is a pretty fun way to spend a cozy December evening. "The story taps into the kind of nostalgia that I feel at this particular moment in time, with all that's going on in the world, such a complicated world that we're living in, it feels that this kind of nostalgia is like comfort food for everyone," executive producer Marc Platt recently told Broadway World about the project.

We're all about TV comfort food when it comes to the season, so we're going to eat this show up like Randy eats meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Oink, oink!

A Christmas Story Live! airs on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2018 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.