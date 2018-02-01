How To Sneak Turmeric Into Your Diet If You're Not In Love With The Taste

Let’s paint a picture of the optimal 2018, shall we? Imagine you’ve finally nailed down that perfect nighttime routine featuring sheet masks, bubble baths, and moon milk to ease you to sleep. You wake up early every morning without a grumpy bone in your body to boot, and you’ve finally figured out how to sneak turmeric into your diet so you can reap the benefits without having to put up with the bitter taste.

Face it, friend — you’re just as much of a sucker for Instagram trends as I am, and once influencers started gloating about how amazing this yellow spice is for your skin, you couldn’t resist adding it to your kitchen cabinet and new year’s resolutions. But if you weren’t expecting the potent taste to be so, well, potent, and now you’re stuck with a container full of the stuff that you don’t want to go to waste, the good news is, it doesn’t have to.

Trust me on this one, guys, because I am one of the pickiest eaters you will ever meet. If something doesn’t taste good, I’m either refusing to let whatever it may be anywhere near my mouth ever again, or testing different recipes to mask the flavor if the health benefits are just that good. Turmeric is one of those ingredients that is definitely an acquired taste; some people love it, some people hate it, and considering the cost of spices these days, you’d much rather identify with the former, right? That’s what I thought. Here are a few recipes that'll help you sneak turmeric into your diet so you can stay healthy, but still enjoy your food.

1 Pop A Supplement Organic India Organic India Turmeric Supplement, $27.99, Thrive Market Supplements are an easy out if you’re a) not much of a cook or b) too lazy to go through the process of recipe trials and errors. Sure, this bottle will cost you more than a container of the kitchen spice would, but it’s full of 180 capsules made from a combination of turmeric and a hint of ginger to promote healthy digestion and enhance your skin’s natural glow.

2 Add It To Your Morning ACV Are you one of those people who genuinely enjoys sipping on a mocktail of water and apple cider vinegar before breakfast? First of all, I am in awe of you. Second of all, why not spice things up just a hair by adding a dash of turmeric? The combination of ACV and the zesty seasoning will act as a dynamic, anti-inflammatory duo to kick your digestion into gear first thing in the morning.

3 Mix It Into Oatmeal There are a ton of recipes out there for turmeric-flavored oats, but obviously, if you’re not a huge fan of the taste, you don’t have to make it the spotlight ingredient. Having said that, though, consuming turmeric first thing in the morning is great because curcumin, a compound in the spice that gives it its yellow tint, is loaded with something called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is a hormone that boosts your brain power. Instead of dousing your oats in dashes on dashes of the stuff, add a tiny sprinkle along with some cinnamon for a pleasant taste.

4 Add A Dash To Scrambled Eggs or Tofu One of my favorite ways to incorporate turmeric into my diet is by generously sprinkling the powder over eggs or into a tofu scramble. The spice really complements the natural flavor of eggs, which I guess is why when you add it to tofu, it actually mimics the real thing. Top the finished product with salt and pepper, and I guarantee your taste buds will be pleased.

5 In Homemade Hummus I’m at the point where, if I think it makes sense (and I have enough time and ingredients for a potential do-over), I’ll randomly add turmeric to different recipes just to see what happens. My latest discovery is that turmeric is a tasty addition to dips, like hummus. A few shakes of the spice into a homemade batch of hummus made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper is downright heavenly. The combination of flavors blends together harmoniously, and it's the perfect healthy snack in between meals.

6 Over Roasted Veggies I’ve found that the key to masking turmeric in any recipe is to combine it with other spices that blend naturally together, but don’t overcome one another. A subtle taste of turmeric really does add something extra to a dish, and I’ve found it really enhances roasted vegetables. I prepare them by rinsing off my favorite veggies, like whole carrots, sliced mushroom, and chopped bell pepper, drizzling on some olive oil, and, in addition to turmeric, sprinkling on Trader Joe’s 21 Seasoning Salute, Himalayan pink salt, and garlic powder before popping the tray in the oven for roasting. Add these goodies to salads and sandwiches for a ton of nutrients and flavor.

7 Make Avocado Mash This tasty trick is genius, especially for us millennials who seemingly just cannot get enough avocado toast. Food Babe blogger Vani Hari suggests mixing some ground turmeric to mashed avocado with sea salt and pepper. Spread it over a piece of bread or crackers for a healthy combo of carbs and fats as a snack or easy lunch option.