Spring break is right around the corner. Where are you headed to this year? I think many of us can agree that this is a really amazing time of the year for college students. Spring breakers around the country will be flocking to popular beach destinations and ski towns to make the most of their week-long break away from school. They'll be loading up their cars for multi-day road-trips, and taking it easy before returning to the books and papers. If you're still planning and budgeting for your quintessential trip, then keep reading to see how to save up for spring break each day until your departure.

Spring break is the perfect time for college students to soak up that time off and feed their wanderlust. There are no major projects, assignments, or tasks, and that precious time could be used towards a trip with your best friends that you'll never forget. You're only in college once, so why not cherish every experience that you have to have a blast with your besties? Before you know it, you'll be entering the "real world" where spring break doesn't really exist. This is one of the best ways to bond with your college friends and visit a new destination, so make the most of it.

1 Make Your Morning Coffee At Home Trinette Reed/Stocksy If you're a coffee drinker, then you may want to consider making your morning cup of caffeine at home. Have you ever sat down and added up the cost of your regular order at your favorite café? Think about the fact that those costs could go towards extra spending money once you hit the road!

2 Ditch The Takeout Santi Nunez/Stocksy College can be extremely busy, so it's easy to grab fast food or order takeout whenever you're on the go. Consider setting a grocery budget and meal-prepping at home to stretch your dollars. You'd be surprised to discover just how much money you'll save!

3 Have Fun At Home Instead Of Going Out estradaanton/Fotolia It's hard to turn down invitations to go out or attend events in your college town, but it can totally help you save in the long run. You can catch up on your favorite shows, read books, or invite your BFFs over to have fun at home. Dealing with a little bit of FOMO will be worth it when you're jet-skiing or snowboarding once you arrive at your spring break destination.

4 Stick To Happy Hour Drinks Monkey Business/Fotolia If you're 21 or up, you know that a nine dollar cocktail here and there can really add up on those nights out with the squad. Consider sticking to happy hours whenever you're down for a drink with your friends! You'll save money without missing out on the fun.

5 Sell Some Of The Clothes You Don't Wear Anymore Bonninstudio/Stocksy If you're wondering how you can earn some extra cash before your trip, then you may want to consider selling your clothes. Stores Plato's Closet and apps like Poshmark make it so easy to sell your old clothing and earn fast cash.