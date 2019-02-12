5 Misconceptions About Traveling Alone, From Someone Who Travels Solo All The Time

Have you ever taken a solo trip? I've spent the past few years traveling alone and had the time of my life. I started traveling alone because my loved ones' schedule, budget, and interest in travel didn't align with my own. Since then, I've gotten the chance to cross off so many bucket list items like backpacking through Central America, skydiving in Europe, and hiking in South America all by myself. People are often surprised to discover that I travel solo so often, so I want to take the time to clear up some misconceptions about traveling alone.

Some people might wonder why anyone would ever choose to travel solo. After all, isn't travel about making memories with family and friends? Well, it can be, but it certainly doesn't have to be enjoyed only that way. Travel can be just as enriching and exciting when you do it alone. In fact, you're bound to experience things that you might not experience with someone by your side. You learn to trust yourself and make the most out of every situation. Its extremely empowering, and there's a reason why it's so popular right now. If you're thinking about making solo travel happen in 2019, then you may want to keep reading.

1 You'll Get Bored hey_ciara on Instagram Many people assume that solo travel is boring. Where's the fun in going to the beach all by yourself or even eating at a restaurant alone? Well, you might be surprised to discover that the possibilities are endless when you travel alone. It's refreshing to know that you can enjoy your own company. You can do exactly what you want, when you want, which makes solo travel is an adventure in itself.

2 You'll Get Lonely hey_ciara on Instagram Traveling alone doesn't necessarily mean that you'll feel alone. You may be arriving to your destination alone, but there are so many opportunities to meet people along the way. You can certainly choose to be alone, but only if you wish to do so. Otherwise, you may discover that there are so many likeminded travelers you'll meet on excursions and group tours who have the potential to become lifelong friends.

3 You'll Get Homesick If you don't have your family or friends by your side, then you may worry about getting homesick. This is definitely dependent upon the traveler, but solo travel itself doesn't lend itself to homesickness. You can easily pack items from home that bring your comfort and stay in contact with loved ones if that makes you feel really good.

4 It Will Be Hard hey_ciara on Instagram Traveling alone may seem like a lot of responsibility, because you need to plan everything out on your own and rely on yourself throughout your trip. On the one hand, this can seem difficult. On the other, it can be a lot easier to plan a trip without any additional input. You don't have to compromise or deal with another person's travel interests. It can actually be relieving to know that you're only responsible for your itinerary.