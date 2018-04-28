Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to start planning your next trip as soon as possible. However, we all know that travel can end up being expensive AF. Flights can cost thousands of bucks, hotels can cost hundreds, and activities can empty your pockets. It's also hard to justify travel when you've got a bunch of bills to pay. How can you make travel a priority with so many other financial obligations? I totally get it, but a dope summer trip may still be in the cards for you. Thankfully, I put together some tips on how to save for a vacation.

You might be wondering how everyone on your Instagram feed can afford to travel. For most of us, the ability to travel requires a lot of sacrifice. Some people pick up a second job to make their vacation a reality. Some allocate any extra funds to a travel savings account. Some cut back on extras like buying coffee, eating out, getting their nails done, getting hair processes, and more. Everyone's situation is different, so you'll have to figure out what works best for you. In the end, you might be surprised to find out that travel is more affordable than you think.

With proper research and a bit of budgeting, you may discover that your summer trip is possible. You won't have travel FOMO if you stop doing these things.

1 Stop Buying Unnecessary Things Per Swantesson/stocksy Consider what will bring more value to you in the long-term. Do you think you'll look back years from now and think about that cute dress you wore a few times, or do you think you'll be happy you made memories in that place you've always dreamed of going? Many of us like to splurge every once in awhile, but saving for big trips often requires cutting back in other parts of our lives. Consider tracking your expenses to see if you are spending money on non-essentials. Start thinking of ways you can cut back monthly costs and contribute those funds to travel.

2 Stop Wishing, And Start Planning Kirsty Begg/stocksy It's easy to dream of traveling the world someday. The key is doing the proper research and making that dream a reality. Knowing the cost of flights and expenses for your destinations is a crucial part of planning. With proper research, you might find incredibly cheap flights or accommodation. If taking a trip is your ultimate summer goal, then you should be active about making that happen.

3 Stop Procrastinating Jojo Jovanovic/Stocksy Flight prices and accommodations are usually higher the later you book them, so it's best to compare prices early. Flight deals pop up all the time, so keep an eye out. If you're on a budget and only have an allotted time to travel, compare prices as soon as you can to get ahead of the game. According to Skyscanner, you should consider booking tickets seven weeks out for shorter trips and about 18 weeks out for longer fights.