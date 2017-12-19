How To Order 7-Eleven On The App & Have Slurpees Delivered To Your Door

It seems things are looking up for 2018, and it's all thanks to one of your go-to spots. You can enjoy a fruity Slurpee from the comfort of your own home, but now you don't have to actually leave the house in order to purchase it (which is absolute bliss). Here's how to order 7-Eleven on the app, so your Slurpee Pina Colada makes its way to your place just in time for a Netflix binge session.

If you're feeling a tad bit lazy and can't quite make it out from under your covers, the convenience of a quick 7-Eleven run got even simpler thanks to this new delivery option. Craving a cup of coffee? Maybe you forgot to get AAA batteries. Ran out of Tums? Now, all you need to do is access the app in order to have the goods show up to your place (which is pretty lovely).

But sometimes, it's not pure laziness that has you placing an order for a Slurpee Wild Cherry and the oh-so-sweet Cotton Candy Slurpee. Let's say you're under the weather — maybe you've just had your wisdom teeth removed — and a Slurpee is in order but you cannot actually make your way outside. Voila, now you have your answer (you're welcome for that tidbit).

7-Eleven's delivery service also helps you out if you're in a bind. Let's say your college besties are in town for the night and you have them over for a get-together... but you forgot the beer (a move you probably didn't make at the alma mater). The app will let you purchase beer, wine, and even champagne and have it delivered while the party is taking place. Shut the front door (but not literally because you'll want your items). Don't expect to pull a sneaky under-21 move, though, the app requires that you photograph your license or passport and scan the back in order to verify your age (nice try, though).

Let's embrace the laziness that 7-Eleven has bestowed upon us with its delivery service.

Before reaching for your phone, there are a few things to note.

If you're in the Dallas area, go wild! Grab a Slurpee — or six — and enjoy without leaving the couch (except for getting up to answer the door). For the rest of us, we'll have to wait for 2018, when the service is expected to roll out in other locations across the U.S. (don't fret, it's only a few weeks away). Let's start the countdown now.

Here's how to access the magic.

Head to the Apple Store or Google Play and download the 7-Eleven app. From there, you'll be able to schedule your delivery (or pick-up if you're so inclined) once the feature becomes available in your nabe. There doesn't appear to be a minimum price as of yet, according to Cosmo, but there is a $4.50 delivery fee (which in the grand scheme of things sounds pretty reasonable). If you weren't crossing days off your calendar in anticipation of the New Year, you'll certainly be doing so now, so keep an eye on the 7-Eleven site and app for updates.

7-Eleven

There's no better time of year to make yourself comfy than the winter, so you might as well take advantage of the delivery options now (even if you're ordering a super tasty ice-cold drink). Take a good look at all of the available items — the pizzas, the beverages, the chicken wings — because your January Netflix lineup has been announced, and chances are you're going to be in front of the TV for a few hours. Happy snacking, friends.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.