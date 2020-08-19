Eyelashes remain one of the world’s greatest secrets. OK, so maybe they aren’t that elusive, but the information on how to get thicker, longer lashes is often contradictory and filled with things that sound like old wives’ tales. With so much advice out there, how are you supposed to know which ways actually work for getting longer lashes, or if you can even make that happen on your own? I spoke to New York City-based makeup artists Estelle Layani and Saeema Akbar to find out all the secrets on how to achieve the long lashes of your dreams, and they broke down some of their tried-and-true methods.

Try an eyelash serum.

To make your lashes appear longer without getting extensions, “a lash serum is a great option to make your lashes longer and fuller long term,” Layani says. RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner and Serum ($55, Revitalash) is her personal favorite, and she claims she saw results in two weeks. But if you prefer a DIY approach, Akbar recommends castor oil or lemon olive. “It won’t make them grow super long, but you will definitely have healthy-looking lashes,” she says.

Use a lash curler.

There are also ways to get the appearance of longer lashes with the products you already use. First and foremost, the experts recommend that you get yourself a lash curler. While it won’t make your lashes grow necessarily, it can make them look much longer, especially if your lashes are on the straighter side. Layani says that Kevyn Aucoin’s Eyelash Curler ($21, Kevyn Aucoin) gives her clients the best results.

George Doyle/Stockbyte/Getty Images

Change up your mascara application.

A good mascara also goes a long way in giving lashes the full, gravity-defying look. To define each lash, Akbar suggests Huda Beauty Legit Lashes ($27, Sephora) and Benefit Cosmetics’ Roller Lash Mascara ($25, Sephora). But it’s not just the mascara that gives you a long-lash look. It’s all about your application technique, too. To get that professionally-applied look, “take a mirror, lift your head and look down to your mirror by applying your first mascara coat. Start at the roots and wiggle back and forth every time like a zig-zag motion to reduce any clumping. Repeat that with two to three coats,” Layani recommends. Then, just let your fresh, lengthy lashes dry before taking them out on the town.

Having to be born with the perfect lashes is a thing of the past; there are plenty of ways you can get the long lashes of your dreams. Grab your castor oil, your curler, and your fave mascara and have at it.