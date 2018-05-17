Listen up, y'all. I know "traditional" wedding cakes are usually chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla-flavored, but guess what? Wedding cakes don't have to be "conventional." Like, whenever I end up getting married, my wedding cake will most likely be made up of different varieties of chips and dip — and that's OK! Since I'm not getting married anytime soon, though, here's how to make a Tostitos wedding cake to celebrate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding. Yep, that's right — I'm so down for going against the "norm" in the realm of wedding cakes, and what better way to celebrate the marriage of the freaking year?

At this point, you're probably aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tying the knot... and their wedding is like, really soon. In fact, it's actually this weekend (Saturday, May 19). Eek! And since I'll totally want to feel like I'm attending the wedding, why not make my own ideal version of a wedding cake to go along with the live stream? According to a press release, Tostitos has created a special seven-layer dip "wedding cake" dip to honor the couple of the hour (er... the couple of the weekend), and it's literally so extra. I love it.

If you're interested in making one for yourself, Tostitos posted a simplified recipe for their "wedding cake" dip to their website with step-by-step directions. As you'd imagine, the dip includes a boatload of chip dips, such as two jars of Tostitos Salsa Con Queso, two packages of Sabra guac, two jars of Tostitos Queso Blanco Dip, two jars of Tostitos Chunky Salsa, two cans of refried beans, two packages of sour cream, and one package of cherry tomatoes. Oh, and a ton of chips for dipping purposes, obviously.

Once you have all the ingredients, you'll basically be layering each ingredient on top of each other in one large, one medium, and one small serving bowl. Then, you'll place each bowl on top of each other to look like a tiered wedding cake, with the smallest bowl on top and the largest bowl on the bottom. It's a pretty simple recipe to follow, and the end result honestly looks amazing. Totally #WorthIt for your upcoming royal wedding viewing party.

According to the press release, Tostitos' house version of the "wedding cake" dip is a little more elaborate than the recipe on their website. It includes everything a classic seven-layer dip would, except it's multiplied by six. So if you're down to do some basic math, their "wedding cake" dip consists of 42 delicious layers. It took over 72 jars of Tostitos dips to make it, and it literally took three days to make. I'll be honest, I'm not prepared to take on a task like that in the slightest, but OMG. That sounds so good.

Tostitos' version of the dip is also topped with a queso bride and groom topper, along with some guacamole flowers, according to the press release. If you happen to be able to make either of these gorgeous additions at home, I 100 percent recommend adding them to your version of the dip for a little extra pizazz. This is truly a dip lover's dream, and it allows for U.S. viewers to raise a chip for the lovely soon-to-be wedded couple. I'm obsessed.

If you bring this Tostitos "wedding cake" dip to your royal wedding viewing party this weekend, you'll totally end up winning the award for the "best potluck item." I'm serious. Also, if you decide to make this for my future wedding, you'll most definitely win the key to my heart, which is pretty special. Oh, and if you end up going the extra mile and make Tostitos' house version with 72 layers, I salute you — but the make-at-home recipe looks just as good. TBH, I'd knock back a layer of this right now.