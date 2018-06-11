Getting over someone you have feelings for is hard, but getting over an ex — especially one who meant a lot to you — can feel impossible. One time it took me two years (years!) to get over a summer love. I was so attached that I couldn’t let go, no matter what I tried. If that’s what you’re going through now, I’m so sorry. But getting over someone is possible, and if you’re currently in the process, wondering how to know if you’re finally over your ex is totally normal.

How long it takes to get over someone, what to do to get your mind off them, and why they even broke up with you in the first place are all normal things to wonder, but it’s important to remember that every relationship (and subsequently, every breakup) is different. What worked for one person might not work for you, and vice versa. Everyone’s recovery period is different, and if yours takes a little longer than your best friend’s, that’s OK. You’re not wrong for crying, or for pining, or for constantly thinking about them every hour of everyday. In fact, I’d say that not being upset after someone breaks your heart is rare. Feelings are normal, and you should let yourself feel whatever you need to feel in order to heal.

I mean, I get it. It takes a while. One day you could be planning a wedding to someone and then, fast forward a year and you’re crying on your bedroom floor, devouring a pint of Chunky Monkey while watching 10 Things I Hate About You on repeat because your relationship ended. (I’ve done this, I stand by it, no shame.) But the thing is, it passes. Several months later you could still be devouring a pint of Chunky Monkey, but instead you’re watching The Office now and you’re not crying, somehow. And some time even later you could be watching The Office under the arm of another partner, and realize that you haven’t thought about your ex in forever, and wow, you did it. You're over them, and it feels amazing, and you’re so happy.

So if you’re wondering when that’s going to happen for you, or why you’re still hurt when it’s been forever, don’t freak out, and remember what the people of Reddit had to say about their respective breakup recovery periods. You’re doing just fine — remember that.

Some people knew they were over it after realizing they were better off. Giphy When I was happy in another relationship and didn't care at all when I saw him with the girl he left me for — u/Brilla3 I agreed to have drinks with him a couple years after the split and realized what a sad, man-child he truly was. He remained stagnant during our two years apart, while my life flourished. I realized he only served to hold me back and that is why the world saw fit to break us apart. — u/CultOfMourning I realized that I had let myself become defined by the relationship. I couldn't find any pictures of myself anywhere from the past year that weren't with her. So now I can actually be on my own and become my own person. And you know what? IT F*****G ROCKS — u/Taemgas

For others, it just took time. Giphy When the pain over what she did to me was finally eclipsed by the fact that I can't remember her face without looking at a photo — u/Lovebot_AI When I was genuinely happy for him when he told me he had met a girl that was absolutely perfect for him. We were completely different people who wanted completely different things in life. They were a perfect match. — u/no_fucks-go_give My heart didn't sink to my stomach anymore when reminded of her — u/MoosetheStampede I could listen to certain songs again. — u/dreamgrrl