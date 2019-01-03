How To Know If Your Partner Is Unfaithful, According To Experts
If you've ever suspected that your partner is cheating on you, you know how miserable that feeling of paranoia can be. At first, it's a creeping dread. Your gut tells you something is off and, although you try and deny it, the fear lingers. Then there's the sinking feeling in your stomach as the suspicious behavior continues to add up. The question is, if you’re suspicious, what can you do about it? You'll have to face the problem eventually, but first you need to learn how to know your partner is being unfaithful, so that you don't falsely accuse them. Also, you need to know when you should be worried, and when you don't have to be.
Fortunately, there are some pretty clear signs that indicate your partner is cheating or is headed in that direction. These are common patterns of behavior that mean they are keeping a secret or starting to emotionally disconnect from the relationship. While they may be hard to face, it's better to know so that you can take back some control of the situation and decide how you want to move forward. Do you want to confront them? Try and work it out? Or maybe call it quits before it goes on too long. Whatever path you decide to take, the first step is to confirm what you suspect by knowing what signs to look out for. Here’s what the experts say will tell you everything you need to know.
1They act shady around their phone.
The mobile phone was an incredible invention. Can you believe people used to have to use pay phones? So many germs. But the downside of having mobile phones is that they can also make it really easy and convenient to cheat. Which is why, if they start acting strange or secretive about their calls or text messages, Demetrius Figueroa, dating expert and relationship writer, said to play close attention. “If they regularly] seem to avoid talking or texting on his phone near you, especially if [they] go as far as entering a different room to check [their] phone," then that’s a red flag they are cheating, as Figueroa previously told Elite Daily.
2They are distracted when they are with you.
When you and your partner are together, how present are they? Do they seem like they are engaged or are they distracted and not willing to put in the energy to engage? If it’s the latter, then Dr. Mara Tara Lee, clinical sexologist and founder of Eros Coaching, told Elite Daily that’s a sign their heart and energy is somewhere else. “[This] has to do with the amount of emotional energy that you put into the other person, and consequently denying or unable to give to your partner,” she shared.
3The intimacy between you changes.
Has your partner lost interest in physical affection or PDA? These sudden changes may be a sign of a larger problem in the relationship, specifically that they are getting their intimacy needs met elsewhere. "[If there's] a gradual or sudden lack of interest in intimacy coupled with no effort to discuss the change in frequency of sex," this should be a red flag, Dr. Gregory Kushnick, a licensed psychologist, previously told Elite Daily.
4Their schedule changes.
Does your partner suddenly have to work late all the time? Are they unreachable during those extra hours? If the answer to those questions is yes, then it's time to pay close attention. As Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, licensed clinical psychotherapist, relationship expert, and author of the new book Training Your Love Intuition previously told Elite Daily, “[A partner who] suddenly has lots of late night meetings at work," or "runs errands at the last minute, and late at night," is likely up to no good.
While it’s never easy to confront the truth that your partner is being unfaithful, if your gut is telling you something is wrong, then trust it. Take a closer look at how your partner is behaving and, if the pattern fits, then it’s time to start thinking about how you want to proceed. While you unfortunately can't make someone be faithful, you have total control over how you react to the situation. By looking for the signs and then being honest with yourself about what they mean, you can take back some control of your own destiny. So, be strong, put yourself and your needs first, and I promise you: You will get through this.