If you've ever suspected that your partner is cheating on you, you know how miserable that feeling of paranoia can be. At first, it's a creeping dread. Your gut tells you something is off and, although you try and deny it, the fear lingers. Then there's the sinking feeling in your stomach as the suspicious behavior continues to add up. The question is, if you’re suspicious, what can you do about it? You'll have to face the problem eventually, but first you need to learn how to know your partner is being unfaithful, so that you don't falsely accuse them. Also, you need to know when you should be worried, and when you don't have to be.

Fortunately, there are some pretty clear signs that indicate your partner is cheating or is headed in that direction. These are common patterns of behavior that mean they are keeping a secret or starting to emotionally disconnect from the relationship. While they may be hard to face, it's better to know so that you can take back some control of the situation and decide how you want to move forward. Do you want to confront them? Try and work it out? Or maybe call it quits before it goes on too long. Whatever path you decide to take, the first step is to confirm what you suspect by knowing what signs to look out for. Here’s what the experts say will tell you everything you need to know.

1 They act shady around their phone. Giphy The mobile phone was an incredible invention. Can you believe people used to have to use pay phones? So many germs. But the downside of having mobile phones is that they can also make it really easy and convenient to cheat. Which is why, if they start acting strange or secretive about their calls or text messages, Demetrius Figueroa, dating expert and relationship writer, said to play close attention. “If they regularly] seem to avoid talking or texting on his phone near you, especially if [they] go as far as entering a different room to check [their] phone," then that’s a red flag they are cheating, as Figueroa previously told Elite Daily.

2 They are distracted when they are with you. Giphy When you and your partner are together, how present are they? Do they seem like they are engaged or are they distracted and not willing to put in the energy to engage? If it’s the latter, then Dr. Mara Tara Lee, clinical sexologist and founder of Eros Coaching, told Elite Daily that’s a sign their heart and energy is somewhere else. “[This] has to do with the amount of emotional energy that you put into the other person, and consequently denying or unable to give to your partner,” she shared.

3 The intimacy between you changes. Giphy Has your partner lost interest in physical affection or PDA? These sudden changes may be a sign of a larger problem in the relationship, specifically that they are getting their intimacy needs met elsewhere. "[If there's] a gradual or sudden lack of interest in intimacy coupled with no effort to discuss the change in frequency of sex," this should be a red flag, Dr. Gregory Kushnick, a licensed psychologist, previously told Elite Daily.