How To Get Over Someone Who Cheated On You, According To People Who've Been There

It's 2018, and we're in something of a sexual revolution, which is awesome. In recent years, we've brought plenty of sex positivity into the mainstream and loosened the definitions of the types of romantic partnerships that are acceptable that have typically bound us in the past. Couples these days choose to get married later, have kids out of wedlock, and accept a spectrum of exclusivity agreements. And that's amazing. But for some in monogamous relationships, cheating is a devastating blow. And learning how to get over someone who cheated can be a complicated puzzle of emotions.
While strictly monogamous coupling, for some, may seem overly traditional, it doesn't change one simple fact: If you agree to be romantically, emotionally, and/or sexually exclusive with your partner, cheating is an egregious betrayal. In a recent Reddit thread, people shared their advice for getting over someone who cheated. Remember, as much as it hurts, there is a light at the end of that hurt.
When someone you love destroys your trust, it can take a long time to recover. It can make you feel angry and confused, and cause a lot of lasting emotional damage. The good news, though? There are so many valuable lessons to be learned from a broken heart, to help you spot the signs sooner in the future or to learn how to better cope if faced with the scenario again. You've got this.
